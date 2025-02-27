Matches (11)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 27, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
L
L
L
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 473 Runs • 59.13 Avg • 105.11 SR
PAK10 M • 391 Runs • 48.88 Avg • 79.47 SR
10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 69.61 SR
BAN9 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 91.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 34.4 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7 Econ • 28.8 SR
BAN8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 31.84 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.24 Econ • 27.5 SR
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4850
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|27 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
