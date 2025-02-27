Matches (11)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A at Rawalpindi, Champions Trophy, Feb 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 27, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 473 Runs • 59.13 Avg • 105.11 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 391 Runs • 48.88 Avg • 79.47 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 323 Runs • 32.3 Avg • 69.61 SR
Mahmudullah
9 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 91.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 34.4 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7 Econ • 28.8 SR
Taskin Ahmed
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 31.84 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.24 Econ • 27.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4850
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days27 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy News

Group B scenarios: England in must-win territory; SA in contention for top spot

Group B scenarios: England in must-win territory; SA in contention for top spot

Should Jos Buttler promote himself from No. 6 in England's batting order?

Should Jos Buttler promote himself from No. 6 in England's batting order?

Jos Buttler plays down toss factor ahead of game with plenty riding on it

Jos Buttler plays down toss factor ahead of game with plenty riding on it

England, Afghanistan put politics aside with tournament on the line

England, Afghanistan put politics aside with tournament on the line

Australia-SA match abandoned after relentless rain in Rawalpindi

Australia-SA match abandoned after relentless rain in Rawalpindi
ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN2020-0.443
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table