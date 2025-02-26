Pakistan won't take Bangladesh pacers lightly, Aaqib Javed says

Pakistan have by far the longer and more-varied pace-bowling tradition. But don't count out the Bangladesh bowlers on Thursday.

It is not only the Bangladesh camp that is saying this. Pakistan's white-ball coach Aaqib Javed , who has worked with Bangladesh quicks in the past, believes so too.

In fact, given Jasprit Bumrah is almost inarguably the best white-ball bowler in the world (though he is not playing this tournament), and Sri Lanka also has a pace battery that runs deeper than ever (though they are not playing in this tournament), this is the closest thing to a fast-bowling golden age South Asia has ever had.

Bangladesh have four big options. The tallest, fastest, and youngest option is Nahid Rana. They have the experienced Taskin Ahmed, who has rejuvenated his game over the past several years. Mustafizur Rahman brings the left-arm angle and variety. And Tanzim Hasan has control and hustle.

This is likely the best seam-bowling unit Bangladesh have ever brought to a tournament, though their batters have scored too few runs to really give them a chance of imposing themselves. Perhaps, rain allowing, that can change on Thursday. Opposition coach Javed is certainly not taking Bangladesh's quicks lightly.

In fact, they had already been good in Rawalpindi last year, though in a Test match. The seamers had collectively taken seven wickets in a Bangladesh win.

"I watched Bangladesh fast bowlers bowling against Pakistan here, and the way they bowled in West Indies, and I think they have very skilful fast bowlers," Javed said. "Especially Nahid Rana. He's got height and he's got pace. Taskin is a very skilful bowler. Another one is Mustafiz, who is very experienced and he's got all the varieties. I'm glad even the Bangladeshi fast bowlers are coming good."

Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin agreed that Bangladesh's seam stocks were strong. Some of this is down to the country having switched to the Dukes ball in their first-class cricket over the last few seasons. The Dukes ball has a prouder seam that tends to last longer through the innings, which encourages fast bowling. Salahuddin was excited about the prospect of more Bangladesh quicks coming through the system into international cricket.

"We now have plenty of fast bowlers in Bangladesh who can perform at the international level," he said. "We have youngsters coming up too. It is a good sign that our fast bowlers can dominate teams in these flat tracks. I feel Taskin, Rana and Mustafiz is our best bowling attack. They are learning but hopefully one day they will dominate world cricket."

Though Bangladesh, like Pakistan, have lost both matches so far and are out of the tournament, Salahuddin said there was plenty to be gained from the encounter.