ABANDONED
9th Match, Group A (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 27, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Report

Pakistan, Bangladesh share points after washout

For the record, Bangladesh (-0.443) finish the tournament above Pakistan (-1.087) on net run rate

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
27-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
The ground staff was kept busy in Rawalpindi, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy, Rawalpindi, February 27, 2025

The ground staff was kept busy in Rawalpindi but the game was eventually called off  •  ICC/Getty Images

Match abandoned without a ball bowled Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan and Bangladesh ended their disappointing Champions Trophy campaigns with a point each with the second successive match in Rawalpindi washed out. As on Tuesday, when the same fate befell the Australia-South Africa game from Group B, the match was called off without even the toss taking place.
Steady rain fell all afternoon at the stadium, with no opportunity for the covers to come off at any point. The match was called off at 3.27pm local time, just under an hour-and-a-half after the scheduled start time.
This non-result was Rawalpindi's last match of the tournament. Apart from the two washouts, it also hosted New Zealand's five-wicket win over Bangladesh on February 24.
Only one match now remains in Group A, with India taking on New Zealand in Dubai on March 2 in a clash that determines who finishes top of the group. Both teams are already through to the semi-finals.
For the record, Bangladesh (-0.443) finish the tournament above Pakistan (-1.087) on net run rate.
Pakistan's next assignment is a white-ball tour of New Zealand later this month, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are set to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is.
BangladeshPakistanPakistan vs BangladeshICC Champions Trophy

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN3021-0.443
PAK3021-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA21032.140
AUS21030.475
AFG2112-0.990
ENG2020-0.305
Full Table