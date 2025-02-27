Pakistan, Bangladesh share points after washout

Match abandoned without a ball bowled Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh ended their disappointing Champions Trophy campaigns with a point each with the second successive match in Rawalpindi washed out. As on Tuesday, when the same fate befell the Australia-South Africa game from Group B, the match was called off without even the toss taking place.

Steady rain fell all afternoon at the stadium, with no opportunity for the covers to come off at any point. The match was called off at 3.27pm local time, just under an hour-and-a-half after the scheduled start time.

This non-result was Rawalpindi's last match of the tournament. Apart from the two washouts, it also hosted New Zealand's five-wicket win over Bangladesh on February 24.

Only one match now remains in Group A, with India taking on New Zealand in Dubai on March 2 in a clash that determines who finishes top of the group. Both teams are already through to the semi-finals.

For the record, Bangladesh (-0.443) finish the tournament above Pakistan (-1.087) on net run rate.