Live report - Bangladesh vs England, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - Bangladesh vs England, World Cup 2023By Vithushan Ehantharajah
Honours even after 2 overs
•
1
•
•
•
4
4
•
•
1
•
•
Mustafizur and Taskin opening up for Bangladesh, with a pretty even start to the innings. Boundaries for both Bairstow and Malan, punctuated by some indecision from Shakib Al Hasan in the field. He's not too sure about his slip - definitely needs one with the early movement - because of the desire to reinforce the covers. Pitch looks good and true so far
�
�
�
�
Pace to get England back on Top?
�1
�
�
�
Bangladesh win the toss, field first
Jos Buttler tosses, Shakib Al Hassan calls correctly and Bangladesh will chase today!
Both sides make one change. Mamadullah comes out, in comes off-spinning allrounder Mahedi Hasan. England opt for the extra pace option with Reece Topley's lurching left-arm seam replacing Moeen Ali.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das, 2, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3, Najmul Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (c), 5 Mehidy Hassan Miraz, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (c, wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley
�2
�3
�1
�3
Matchday LIVE
�
�
�
�
Hundred up for Bairstow
In among the movement at the ground this morning, including Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Mark Wood marking their run-ups, was a cap presentation to mark Jonny Bairstow's 100th ODI.
Eoin Morgan, on deck as a commentator, led proceedings, having captained Bairstow for 75 of them. Here's Matt Roller's piece on Bairstow's eventful journey to three figures in the format.
�
�
�
�
Morning from the mountains
Welcome one and all to coverage of this 7th match of the 2023 World Cup, as Bangladesh and England do battle under the watchful gaze of the Himalayas.
It is probably too early to call this a must-win for the defending champions in a format geared towards allowing the “bigger” teams a better shot at making it through to the semi-finals. After all, England lost three times in 2019 and still ended up with the big prize. But the nine-wicket shellacking at the hands of New Zealand has them wary of yet more woe against opponents who have bested them on this stage twice in the last three editions.
Ben Stokes’ hip issue means he will sit this one out, but Reece Topley could make his first appearance of the tournament instead of Moeen Ali, as Jos Buttler plumps for the extra seamer on a bouncier surface ahead of the additional spin option. For Bangladesh, we expect an unchanged XI given the ease with which they bested Afghanistan on Saturday with 92 deliveries to spare on this very ground.
While anxieties around performance are not shared with vastly different results in their first matches, they certainly are when it comes to matters underfoot. The sandy base of the Dharamsala outfield has come under fierce scrutiny and won’t have been helped by an electrical shower overnight. It is likely to be heavier under foot, and one imagines the grass cuttings laid out on the bald patches this morning won’t make the slightest bit of difference.
Nevertheless, we are set for a fascinating showdown between Lions and Tigers. While we wait for the toss, here’s our expansive match preview…
�1
�3
�1
�1