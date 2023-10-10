Matches (2)
World Cup 2023 (1)
SA v NZ (W) (1)
Live
7th Match, Dharamsala, October 10, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(2.3/50 ov) 10/0
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 4.00
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
BetNEW
Live
Updated 1 min ago • Published Today

Live report - Bangladesh vs England, World Cup 2023

By Vithushan Ehantharajah

Honours even after 2 overs

1
4
4
1
Mustafizur and Taskin opening up for Bangladesh, with a pretty even start to the innings. Boundaries for both Bairstow and Malan, punctuated by some indecision from Shakib Al Hasan in the field. He's not too sure about his slip - definitely needs one with the early movement - because of the desire to reinforce the covers. Pitch looks good and true so far

Pace to get England back on Top?

1

Bangladesh win the toss, field first

Jos Buttler tosses, Shakib Al Hassan calls correctly and Bangladesh will chase today!
Both sides make one change. Mamadullah comes out, in comes off-spinning allrounder Mahedi Hasan. England opt for the extra pace option with Reece Topley's lurching left-arm seam replacing Moeen Ali.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das, 2, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3, Najmul Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (c), 5 Mehidy Hassan Miraz, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (c, wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley
2
3
1
3

Matchday LIVE

Hundred up for Bairstow

In among the movement at the ground this morning, including Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Mark Wood marking their run-ups, was a cap presentation to mark Jonny Bairstow's 100th ODI.
Eoin Morgan, on deck as a commentator, led proceedings, having captained Bairstow for 75 of them. Here's Matt Roller's piece on Bairstow's eventful journey to three figures in the format.

Morning from the mountains

Welcome one and all to coverage of this 7th match of the 2023 World Cup, as Bangladesh and England do battle under the watchful gaze of the Himalayas.
It is probably too early to call this a must-win for the defending champions in a format geared towards allowing the “bigger” teams a better shot at making it through to the semi-finals. After all, England lost three times in 2019 and still ended up with the big prize. But the nine-wicket shellacking at the hands of New Zealand has them wary of yet more woe against opponents who have bested them on this stage twice in the last three editions.
Ben Stokes’ hip issue means he will sit this one out, but Reece Topley could make his first appearance of the tournament instead of Moeen Ali, as Jos Buttler plumps for the extra seamer on a bouncier surface ahead of the additional spin option. For Bangladesh, we expect an unchanged XI given the ease with which they bested Afghanistan on Saturday with 92 deliveries to spare on this very ground.
While anxieties around performance are not shared with vastly different results in their first matches, they certainly are when it comes to matters underfoot. The sandy base of the Dharamsala outfield has come under fierce scrutiny and won’t have been helped by an electrical shower overnight. It is likely to be heavier under foot, and one imagines the grass cuttings laid out on the bald patches this morning won’t make the slightest bit of difference.
Nevertheless, we are set for a fascinating showdown between Lions and Tigers. While we wait for the toss, here’s our expansive match preview
1
3
1
1
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Live report - Bangladesh vs England, World Cup 2023

Get all the news, views, stats and colour from the game on ESPNcricinfo's live blog

Live report - Bangladesh vs England, World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup digest: New Zealand continue perfect start, England face early crunch game

Mitchell Santner had a starring role against Netherlands while Sri Lanka will hope to recover from their South Africa drubbing

ODI World Cup digest: New Zealand continue perfect start, England face early crunch game

Bairstow, England cricket's 'great servant' who always comes back very strong

Ahead of his milestone 100th ODI, Bairstow acknowledged the "ups and downs" in his journey

Bairstow, England cricket's 'great servant' who always comes back very strong

Chastened England need to make a noise, but Bangladesh can be loud too

The Dharamsala outfield has dominated talk in the build-up, but the teams have to get past it once they get down to business

Chastened England need to make a noise, but Bangladesh can be loud too

Shakib the bowler a '10/10' in his craft and handling pressure

Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Rangana Herath is pleased with his bowlers sticking to an attacking brand of cricket

Shakib the bowler a '10/10' in his craft and handling pressure
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JM Bairstow
not out69
DJ Malan
not out46
Total10(0 wkts; 2.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Cricket World Cup
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NZ22041.958
SA11022.040
PAK11021.620
BAN11021.438
IND11020.883
AUS1010-0.883
AFG1010-1.438
NED2020-1.800
SL1010-2.040
ENG1010-2.149
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved