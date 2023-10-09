Bairstow, England cricket's 'great servant' who always comes back very strong

Jonny Bairstow will win his 100th ODI cap for England when they play Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday. It is an achievement he said will make him "immensely proud" and a milestone in a journey he acknowledged has not always been easy: "There's been a few ups and downs, hasn't there?"

It has been a career of two halves in this format. Bairstow found things difficult during his first six years as an ODI cricketer, spending three years out of the side after his first seven appearances and then forcing his way into the squad more regularly, generally as batting cover for the first-choice side.

But since his promotion to open the batting in 2017, firstly when Jason Roy lost form in the Champions Trophy and then when Alex Hales was suspended due to his involvement in the infamous Bristol street fight, Bairstow has become one of the world's best. His strike rate of 107.34 as an ODI opener is unmatched in the format's history.

In that light, it might come as a surprise that Bairstow has not reached this milestone already. Six members of this England squad have more caps than him in the format, and his debut came back in 2011 when he hit 41 not out off 21 balls to rescue a rain-reduced run chase against India in Cardiff: "I think we've just found a player," Alastair Cook, who was England's one-day captain at the time, said.

Bairstow had been called into the squad the previous day, along with another uncapped 21-year-old batter in Jos Buttler. "It's a fantastic achievement for Jonny," Jos Buttler reflected on Monday. "He's been a huge part of the one-day team for a really long period of time.

"The longevity he's shown to play 100 caps is fantastic. He's been one of the best openers in world cricket, in 50-over cricket, for a long time. He's been a great servant for us and he's got plenty more ahead of him as well. We're delighted to have him in the team; he's a fantastic player and his record shows that."

In 2015, Bairstow was widely considered unfortunate not to feature in England's first squad of their new era in white-ball cricket, as Eoin Morgan and the team's management looked to blood the group of players who would feature for them in the 2019 World Cup.

"There was a period where he was out of the team and any time he got his opportunity, he scored runs and banged the door down to make sure he's one of the first names on the team sheet" Jos Buttler on Jonny Bairstow

But he was called into the squad the day before the final ODI and hit 83 not out off 60 balls , the first of several innings over the following two years in which he stated his credentials for more regular inclusion. It presented a dilemma for Morgan, who was determined to introduce the consistency of selection that England had often lacked and enable his regulars to thrive.

Morgan is in Dharamsala this week, covering the tournament as a pundit. "Jonny, for a long time, was the example as to how you want a strong cricketing team to play - certainly in my early days as captain," he said on Monday.

"You want people banging down the door, and also asking continuous questions of the players within that XI, simply because it should be a tough place to get into and it makes selection a lot harder. Jonny did that for about a year and a half and would come in sporadically and perform brilliantly."

Buttler added, "As he's always done, any time he's been challenged, he comes back very strong. There was a period where he was out of the team and any time he got his opportunity, he scored runs and banged the door down to make sure he's one of the first names on the team sheet."

Jonny Bairstow impressed on his very first outing in ODIs, in 2011 as a 21-year-old • Associated Press

Bairstow's partnership with Roy is undoubtedly England's greatest in 50-over cricket, and statistically stacks up with the best of all time. While they have played in an era that has favoured attacking opening batters, with flat pitches and two new balls, their legacy was confirmed four years ago when they helped England win their first men's World Cup in the format.

"Him at the top of the order with Jason Roy have just been phenomenal. They complemented each other unbelievably well, scoring in different areas - although being very imposing cricketers," Morgan said. "To play in the manner that he has for 100 games, completely selflessly, and just get better and better is unbelievable."

There has been a shift heading into this World Cup, with fitness and form contributing to Roy's omission from England's final squad and Dawid Malan's promotion to open the batting. England's heavy defeat to New Zealand in Ahmedabad was only the third time they have opened together, and Bairstow acknowledged there has been a slight shift in approach.

"Naturally, that change does have an impact," he said. "I've played with Dawid for a number of years. There's a change in the way he plays compared to Jason. That's not to say it's a bad thing at all, but naturally, it will take a little bit of time to bed in and to get used to different tempos and styles."

Bairstow has been short of runs since returning to ODI cricket at the end of England's home summer, with 52 in his last four innings. But there were signs against New Zealand that he is returning to form - not least when he flicked the second ball of the tournament over square leg for six, off Trent Boult.