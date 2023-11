Live report - England vs Netherlands, Pune

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes put on 129 runs for the seventh wicket • Associated Press

England 339 for 9 (Stokes 108, Malan 87) beat Netherlands 179 (Nidamanuru 41*, Moeen 3-42, Rashid 3-54) by 160 runs



England have finally arrived at the 2023 World Cup … seven matches and some 35 overs too late, writes Andrew Miller. On the face of it, this was a crushing 160-run win over the Netherlands in Pune, with which England not only secured the spoils in their de facto European Cup final, but also clambered three places in the tournament standings on net run-rate, from tenth to seventh, to help guard against the secondary embarrassment of missing out on qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

That achievement would be small beer compared to England’s original tournament ambitions, of course, but had it not been for a throwback display from a bona fide World Cup hero, even this pyrrhic success might have been beyond them. It took Ben Stokes in beast mode to revive another deeply off-colour batting display, as he and Chris Woakes added an England-record 129 for the seventh wicket, before an overwhelmed Netherlands line-up wilted in the face of an unrealistic 340-run chase.