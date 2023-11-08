Live report - England vs Netherlands, Pune

Joe Root has made it through the first powerplay - woot for England fans! Okay, so he only came to the crease after eight overs and faced just six balls. But given his struggles since the last ODI World Cup - 19 appearances, 11 dismissals in the powerplay, average of 5.72 - it is a small victory for him to reach the middle overs. The last time he did so was on the way to making 77 in the opening game of the tournament against New Zealand. England's total of 70 for 1 from their first ten is also their best effort at this World Cup.