Sri Lanka hope to end World Cup duck against Pakistan

Sri Lanka are now in Hyderabad which, as Babar Azam said earlier, has already begun to feel a bit like home for Pakistan . They have been here since they arrived in India two weeks ago, and will play one last game in the city before moving to Ahmedabad. They know there were plenty of imperfections in that victory against Netherlands, not least with the openers' loss of form, but fortunately for Pakistan their middle order has suddenly sprung to life. And for all their worries about loss of control with the ball in the middle overs, Haris Rauf showed he was back to his best, finding wickets through that period and blasting batting line-ups wide open.