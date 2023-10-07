Live Report - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023

Short and sweet from Bavuma... he was looking in ominous form for his first four balls, but after rising onto his toes to pump Dilshan Madushanka through the covers for his second boundary, he was trapped on the crease by the fuller length, swinging in and cramping the captain on a tight leg-stump line. The review was to no avail and Sri Lanka have their opening. Still, Rassie van der Dussen arrives with a brace of boundaries (the second rather streaky) to confirm the impression that this could still be a riotous display.