India enter World Cup with both warm-ups washed out

India will head into the World Cup without having played a single ball of warm-ups, with their practice match against Netherlands washed out in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Their first warm-up match, against England in Guwahati on September 30, was also called off without a ball bowled, though the weather did allow the toss to take place.

Netherlands will also begin the World Cup proper having seen minimal warm-up action. Their game against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram was heavily rain-affected, with no result possible after Netherlands had bowled 23 overs and batted for 14.2 overs.

India travelled the length and breadth of the country for their warm-ups. After finishing their three-match ODI series against Australia in Rajkot in Gujarat, India's westermost state, they travelled to Guwahati in the northeast and then to Thiruvananthapuram near the southern tip of the peninsula. Having covered over 6000km over those two journeys, India will now undertake the short journey to Chennai where they face Australia in their tournament-opener on October 8.