Netherlands have the spunk, but do they have the steel?

Recent form

There's very little to speak of here because the lopsided nature of international cricket scheduling means Netherlands go for long periods without playing a lot. Their last competitive matches were in July, at the qualifiers, where they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a Super Over after scores were tied at 374. They chased 278 inside 43 overs against Scotland to book their berth for India but before that tournament, had a gruelling World Cup Super League campaign. Netherlands won only three of the 24 ODIs they played and lost series to Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and South Africa. That may make for demoralising reading but Netherlands didn't mind too much because they got the opportunity to play against high-quality opposition often and credited it with helping them improve. Not to forget, when they finished in the top two at the qualifiers, they were without some of their best players - Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Brandon Glover - who were all busy playing for their counties. The first three of those are in the World Cup squad.