Netherlands have the spunk, but do they have the steel?
Netherlands are flying the flag for the Associate teams at the World Cup, and they have the power to push some of the bigger teams hard, as they have done before
World Cup pedigree
Netherlands are the only Associate nation at this tournament, earning their spot after finishing second in the World Cup qualifier, ahead of three Full Members: Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. This is their first appearance at the tournament since the last time it was played in the subcontinent, in 2011, and only the fourth in their history. They made their debut in 1996 and lost all five matches they played. They have since competed in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and across four tournaments won two games - against Namibia in 2003 and against Scotland in 2007.
Netherlands are the only Associate nation at this tournament, earning their spot after finishing second in the World Cup qualifier, ahead of three Full Members: Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. This is their first appearance at the tournament since the last time it was played in the subcontinent, in 2011, and only the fourth in their history. They made their debut in 1996 and lost all five matches they played. They have since competed in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and across four tournaments won two games - against Namibia in 2003 and against Scotland in 2007.
Recent form
There's very little to speak of here because the lopsided nature of international cricket scheduling means Netherlands go for long periods without playing a lot. Their last competitive matches were in July, at the qualifiers, where they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a Super Over after scores were tied at 374. They chased 278 inside 43 overs against Scotland to book their berth for India but before that tournament, had a gruelling World Cup Super League campaign. Netherlands won only three of the 24 ODIs they played and lost series to Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and South Africa. That may make for demoralising reading but Netherlands didn't mind too much because they got the opportunity to play against high-quality opposition often and credited it with helping them improve. Not to forget, when they finished in the top two at the qualifiers, they were without some of their best players - Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Brandon Glover - who were all busy playing for their counties. The first three of those are in the World Cup squad.
There's very little to speak of here because the lopsided nature of international cricket scheduling means Netherlands go for long periods without playing a lot. Their last competitive matches were in July, at the qualifiers, where they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a Super Over after scores were tied at 374. They chased 278 inside 43 overs against Scotland to book their berth for India but before that tournament, had a gruelling World Cup Super League campaign. Netherlands won only three of the 24 ODIs they played and lost series to Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and South Africa. That may make for demoralising reading but Netherlands didn't mind too much because they got the opportunity to play against high-quality opposition often and credited it with helping them improve. Not to forget, when they finished in the top two at the qualifiers, they were without some of their best players - Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Brandon Glover - who were all busy playing for their counties. The first three of those are in the World Cup squad.
Squad
Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Key players
Teja Nidamanuru is one of several Dutch cricketers who holds down a day job - his is a product manager for a technology company - while also trying to compete against the best in the world at cricket, and he has been remarkably successful at both. He scored Netherlands' first ODI century since 2014 during their series against Zimbabwe in March this year and topped up with a second hundred three months later in their win over West Indies. Nidamanuru has the ability to build an innings and can be both the anchor around which more naturally aggressive players like Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd or Logan van Beek can bat, and the perfect strike-rotation partner to the industrious Scott Edwards. He was born in Vijayawada in southern India, so this tournament will be a homecoming of sorts for him.
Teja Nidamanuru is one of several Dutch cricketers who holds down a day job - his is a product manager for a technology company - while also trying to compete against the best in the world at cricket, and he has been remarkably successful at both. He scored Netherlands' first ODI century since 2014 during their series against Zimbabwe in March this year and topped up with a second hundred three months later in their win over West Indies. Nidamanuru has the ability to build an innings and can be both the anchor around which more naturally aggressive players like Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd or Logan van Beek can bat, and the perfect strike-rotation partner to the industrious Scott Edwards. He was born in Vijayawada in southern India, so this tournament will be a homecoming of sorts for him.
Rising star
Bas de Leede is a top-notch allrounder in the making. He made his international debut at 18 and has caught the eye of leagues such as the ILT20 and the Hundred. He is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands in 2023, with 15 wickets at 22.13, and scored his first ODI century against Scotland at the qualifiers - the innings that ensured Netherlands would get to India. De Leede's father, Tim, played 29 ODIs for Ntetherlands between 1996 and 2007, including at three World Cups and Bas' inclusion in the 2023 squad means there has been a family presence in all but one of the Netherlands' campaigns.
Bas de Leede is a top-notch allrounder in the making. He made his international debut at 18 and has caught the eye of leagues such as the ILT20 and the Hundred. He is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands in 2023, with 15 wickets at 22.13, and scored his first ODI century against Scotland at the qualifiers - the innings that ensured Netherlands would get to India. De Leede's father, Tim, played 29 ODIs for Ntetherlands between 1996 and 2007, including at three World Cups and Bas' inclusion in the 2023 squad means there has been a family presence in all but one of the Netherlands' campaigns.
World Cup farewells
Wesley Barresi and Roelof van der Merwe are 39 and 38 respectively and may see this tournament as a swansong in the format. Barresi is the only member of the current squad to have played in a 50-over World Cup and has already retired once, in February 2021. After an 18-month break, he made a comeback in August 2022 and is a core member of the squad. Van der Merwe occupies a similarly senior position after making his name as South Africa's "bulldog", and then transferring his tenacity to Netherlands in 2015. He has played 39 T20Is but just three ODIs for Netherlands, so if he is selected for every match at this World Cup, he will complete a dozen caps for two international teams.
Wesley Barresi and Roelof van der Merwe are 39 and 38 respectively and may see this tournament as a swansong in the format. Barresi is the only member of the current squad to have played in a 50-over World Cup and has already retired once, in February 2021. After an 18-month break, he made a comeback in August 2022 and is a core member of the squad. Van der Merwe occupies a similarly senior position after making his name as South Africa's "bulldog", and then transferring his tenacity to Netherlands in 2015. He has played 39 T20Is but just three ODIs for Netherlands, so if he is selected for every match at this World Cup, he will complete a dozen caps for two international teams.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket