2nd Match (D/N), Hyderabad, October 06, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today, 8:30 AM
Summary
Updated 6 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Netherlands vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023

By Sreshth Shah

Will 2023 be the new 1992?

The 1992 win was memorable for a variety of reasons, but talking to people in Pakistan, there’s a sense of tiredness around reminiscing about a championship title that goes more than three decades back. The old hands want a new triumph to celebrate as much as the new fans in the country, and the class of 2023 enter the ODI World Cup carrying the hopes of almost 250 million people.
They’ve lost both warm-ups, but warm-up results need to be taken with a pinch of salt, so Pakistan arrive for their first game still buoyant of a positive campaign. Of all the teams, they have the “easiest” start to the campaign to ease themselves into the competition, but they’ll be very silly to take any game lightly.
Netherlands, out to prove a point that they belong, come into the World Cup even stronger than their qualifier-tournament squad. Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe were not there in Zimbabwe due to county-cricket commitments, and it made no difference to them as they romped into the ODI World Cup. Now with the trio also available, Netherlands are even stronger, and one thing you can be sure of is that Pakistan won’t take them lightly one bit.
The two sides met in 2022 for a three-game series, and the competition was mighty close. Netherlands lost two of those three games by 16 and nine runs respectively, and they’ll be hoping lessons from that series will help them paint Hyderabad orange tonight.
Welcome to ESPNcricinfo’s Live Blog of Match #2 and this is Sreshth Shah here to give you company.
In the USA, the Netherlands vs Pakistan match is LIVE on ESPN+.
LIVE - Ball-by-ball commentary for the match is also available in Hindi and in Tamil.
In Focus: Babar's men

The back-and-forths about Pakistan arriving in India are behind us. They're now well and truly here, even if they are tired of answering questions about Hyderabadi biriyani. Even though their security has been heavy, the hospitality (mehmaan nawaazi) has been thoughtful.
The other question surrounding Pakistan is which version will turn up - will it be the one from 1999 and 2011 where they looked really good, or will there be chaos?
Their director of cricket, Mickey Arthur, for starters, has laid the gauntlet down by saying "they have unfinished business from 2019." Spicy!
All Match News

Will 2023 be the new 1992 for Pakistan? That's what they'll be hoping for, and standing in their way first are Netherlands, who have their own story to write. Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live blog.

Netherlands set sights on World Cup semi-finals

Allrounder Bas de Leede says the team has set themselves a high target at their first ODI World Cup since 2011

Mickey Arthur: Hopefully we can win the World Cup playing the 'Pakistan way'

Coach also says he 'wholeheartedly' backs under-fire Shadab Khan

Pakistan's Hyderabad experience: heavy security, thoughtful hospitality

Babar Azam's team have been in India for a little over a week and they've been well looked after ahead of their World Cup opener

Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns

An opening Pakistan game at a World Cup is usually a bustling affair, but Friday's contest at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is unlikely to be played to a packed house

