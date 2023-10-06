Live Report - Netherlands vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023

Pakistan fans would be hoping, expecting, Babar Azam's team to do what Imran Khan did • Getty Images

The 1992 win was memorable for a variety of reasons, but talking to people in Pakistan, there’s a sense of tiredness around reminiscing about a championship title that goes more than three decades back. The old hands want a new triumph to celebrate as much as the new fans in the country, and the class of 2023 enter the ODI World Cup carrying the hopes of almost 250 million people.

They’ve lost both warm-ups, but warm-up results need to be taken with a pinch of salt, so Pakistan arrive for their first game still buoyant of a positive campaign. Of all the teams, they have the “easiest” start to the campaign to ease themselves into the competition, but they’ll be very silly to take any game lightly.

Netherlands, out to prove a point that they belong, come into the World Cup even stronger than their qualifier-tournament squad. Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe were not there in Zimbabwe due to county-cricket commitments, and it made no difference to them as they romped into the ODI World Cup. Now with the trio also available, Netherlands are even stronger, and one thing you can be sure of is that Pakistan won’t take them lightly one bit.

The two sides met in 2022 for a three-game series, and the competition was mighty close. Netherlands lost two of those three games by 16 and nine runs respectively, and they’ll be hoping lessons from that series will help them paint Hyderabad orange tonight.

Welcome to ESPNcricinfo’s Live Blog of Match #2 and this is Sreshth Shah here to give you company.

In the USA, the Netherlands vs Pakistan match is LIVE on ESPN+.