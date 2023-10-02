Runs for de Kock, but NZ clinch rain-hit warm-up in Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand had made 321 for 6 on the back of half-centuries from Devon Conway and Tom Latham

New Zealand 321 for 6 (Conway 78, Latham 52, Ngidi 3-33) beat South Africa 211 for 4 (De Kock 84*, van der Dussen 51, Boult 2-20) by seven runs via DLS

Rain denied a persistent Quinton de Kock from taking South Africa over the line against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Batting first, New Zealand had made 321 for 6 on the back of half-centuries from Devon Conway and Tom Latham . In reply, South Africa made their way to 211 for 4, with de Kock and David Miller both looking in good touch, before the rain put a premature end to the game, with South Africa seven runs short according to DLS.

Apart from the win, New Zealand will be happy with Kane Williamson, who continued his road back to full sharpness, taking the field after making a 51-ball 37 with the bat. However, he will not play in the tournament opener against England.

Both teams tried out 17 bowlers in total. Even keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen got a chance to roll his arm but it was the strike bowlers who made breakthroughs for both teams.

Trent Boult blew Reeza Hendricks' pads in the first over and had him lbw. Matt Henry joined Boult to trouble de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, his new partner, but the batters saw off the spell and took on the bowlers who followed.

Seven of the eight boundaries between the seventh and the 14th overs were scored by van der Dussen, en route to a half-century. His aggression allowed de Kock to settle in despite a slow start. But the 72-run stand was cut off when van der Dussen had a swipe across the line, off Mitchell Santner's bowling, and was caught at cover.

De Kock smacked five fours and a six off Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in successive overs to get going. Aidan Markram then smacked Glenn Phillips for two fours but Sodhi had Markram miscue an inside-out shot to deep cover to end the 37-run stand.

Klaasen and de Kock regularly hit boundaries off Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra, and also kept taking singles to move along at a brisk pace. De Kock soon brought up his fifty as well, but Boult returned and immediately struck, going around the wicket to dismiss Klaasen.

Miller and de Kock kept South Africa afloat. De Kock was drained by the heat and suffered some body blows; a bouncer from Mitchell hit him on the head but he carried on. He and Miller both looked comfortable against the spinners, regularly clearing the boundaries. The game seemed to be heading towards a tight finish, but rain would have the final say.

Earlier in the day, Conway stood tall after New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. He settled in with Williamson and Phillips offering support. New Zealand did not lose a wicket between the fifth and 40th over, when Glenn Phillips chopped on a yorker outside off from Marco Jansen. In the interim, they added 218 runs.

Conway drove, pulled and cut his way through to a fifty. Williamson was also fluent with his boundary-scoring shots during his stay. Williamson retired hurt at the end of the 20th over and Conway after the 26th.

As Tom Latham and Phillips rebuilt, rain came in with New Zealand on 171 off 29 overs. The pair settled back after the break with Phillips taking on anything too short or too full. Latham reached his fifty in the 37th over.