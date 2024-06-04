Uganda opt to bowl on their World Cup debut

Afghanistan picked three spinners - captain Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi - but there was no room for Noor Ahmad. Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib were the seam-bowling options for them. Afghanistan are one of the tournament's dark horses, especially after their excellent showing in the ODI World Cup last year. However, they have a stiff group to tackle at this World Cup with co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand also in Group C.