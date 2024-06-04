Live
5th Match, Group C (N), Providence, June 03, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
183/5
Uganda FlagUganda
(7.4/20 ov, T:184) 26/5

Uganda need 158 runs in 74 balls.

Current RR: 3.39
 • Required RR: 12.81
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 16/2 (3.20)
forecasterWin Probability:UGA 0.53%AFG 99.47%
Uganda opt to bowl on their World Cup debut

Afghanistan picked three spinners - captain Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi - but there was no room for Noor Ahmad

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
04-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
3:22

Rashid: Never thought I'll be leading Afghanistan in a World Cup

Toss Uganda opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and opted to bowl in their first World Cup game, against Afghanistan at the Providence. They picked a side with plenty of allrounders and spinners including Riazat Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani and Henry Ssenyondo. Masaba expected spin to play a part like it did in the West Indies-PNG game at this venue on Sunday.
Afghanistan picked three spinners - captain Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi - but there was no room for Noor Ahmad. Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib were the seam-bowling options for them. Afghanistan are one of the tournament's dark horses, especially after their excellent showing in the ODI World Cup last year. However, they have a stiff group to tackle at this World Cup with co-hosts West Indies and New Zealand also in Group C.
Uganda qualified for this World Cup ahead of Zimbabwe via the Africa Qualifier tournament last year, where they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets and finished second on the seven-team points table.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Rashid Khan (capt), 8 Karim Janat, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Uganda: 1 Roger Mukasa, 2 Simon Ssesazi (wk), 3 Ronak Patel, 4 Riazat Shah, 5 Dinesh Nakrani, 6 Robinson Obuya, 7 Alpesh Ramjani, 8 Brian Masaba (capt), 9 Bilal Hassan, 10 Cosmas Kyewuta, 11 Henry Ssenyondo
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Uganda Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RB Patel
bowled42
S Ssesazi
caught44
RG Mukasa
lbw01
Riazat Ali Shah
not out719
DM Nakrani
bowled68
AR Ramjani
caught02
R Obuya
not out310
Extras(w 2)
Total26(5 wkts; 7.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IND-----
IRE-----
PAK-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NAM11020.000
OMA10100.000
AUS-----
ENG-----
SCOT-----
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI11020.411
PNG1010-0.411
AFG-----
NZ-----
UGA-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
NEP-----
NED-----
Full Table
