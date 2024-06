Namibia, Scotland bidding for more than just trans-continental bragging rights

In an innings of two halves on Tuesday, Jones made the running for Scotland prior to the rain-break, including with what looked set to be the moment of the day - a violent pick-up off Chris Jordan that smashed a solar panel on the roof at midwicket. But then, in the 22-ball resumption, it was all about, who clobbered 23 from his remaining 12 balls, including a stunning switch-hit six that a left-handed KP could scarcely have timed any better. Namibia, however, know from recent experience that that shot is a Munsey trademark - at Kirtipur in February 2023, he unfurled a similar stroke for four to bring up his maiden ODI hundred , and seal a stunning ten-wicket win with a massive 167 balls to spare. In 2017, he scored his only first-class hundred against the same opponents, in the Intercontinental Cup in Ayr.