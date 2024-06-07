Namibia bat in crucial Group B encounter
Namibia have a 3-0 T20I record against Scotland going into this meeting in Barbados
Namibia chose to bat vs Scotland
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus opted to bat first after winning the toss against Scotland at Kensington Oval, Barbados, in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Namibia sit second in Group B after their thrilling Super Over victory over Oman four days ago. A panic with the bat in pursuit of a target of 109 was sandwiched by Ruben Trumpelmann's 4 for 21 and David Wiese's heroics in the Super Over with bat and ball. Victory here will see them go top of the group with a two-point cushion.
While Scotland's opener against England at this venue was rained off, they too arrived in good spirits. George Munsey and Michael Jones put on 90 in a curtailed first innings, which set England 109 in 10 overs. Rain intervened one last time to confirm the washout before Scotland had a chance to put the defending champions under pressure.
This is the fourth T20I meeting between the two sides, with Namibia victorious in all three previous meetings. The last of those was a four-wicket win in 2021's T20 World Cup, in which Trumpelmann decimated Scotland's top order, eventually finishing with 3 for 17 from his four overs.
Despite seeming to announce an unchanged team at the toss, Namibia made one change with JP Kotze taking over from Michael van Lingen at the top of the order. Scotland were unchanged.
Namibia: 1 JP Kotze, 2 Nikolaas Davin, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 David Wiese, 7 Zane Green (wk), 8 Malan Kruger, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Tangeni Lungameni.
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matthew Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie.
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo