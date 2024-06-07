Matches (6)
T20 World Cup (3)
CE Cup (1)
Vitality Blast (2)
Innings break
12th Match, Group B, Bridgetown, June 06, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Namibia FlagNamibia
(20 ov) 155/9
Scotland FlagScotland

Namibia chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.75
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 42/4 (8.40)
forecasterWin Probability:NAM 41.35%SCOT 58.65%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Namibia bat in crucial Group B encounter

Namibia have a 3-0 T20I record against Scotland going into this meeting in Barbados

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
06-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ruben Trumpelmann bowls in the nets ahead of Namibia's clash with Scotland, T20 World Cup, Barbados, June 6, 2024

Ruben Trumpelmann bowls in the nets ahead of Namibia's clash with Scotland  •  Getty Images

Namibia chose to bat vs Scotland
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus opted to bat first after winning the toss against Scotland at Kensington Oval, Barbados, in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Namibia sit second in Group B after their thrilling Super Over victory over Oman four days ago. A panic with the bat in pursuit of a target of 109 was sandwiched by Ruben Trumpelmann's 4 for 21 and David Wiese's heroics in the Super Over with bat and ball. Victory here will see them go top of the group with a two-point cushion.
While Scotland's opener against England at this venue was rained off, they too arrived in good spirits. George Munsey and Michael Jones put on 90 in a curtailed first innings, which set England 109 in 10 overs. Rain intervened one last time to confirm the washout before Scotland had a chance to put the defending champions under pressure.
This is the fourth T20I meeting between the two sides, with Namibia victorious in all three previous meetings. The last of those was a four-wicket win in 2021's T20 World Cup, in which Trumpelmann decimated Scotland's top order, eventually finishing with 3 for 17 from his four overs.
Despite seeming to announce an unchanged team at the toss, Namibia made one change with JP Kotze taking over from Michael van Lingen at the top of the order. Scotland were unchanged.
Namibia: 1 JP Kotze, 2 Nikolaas Davin, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 David Wiese, 7 Zane Green (wk), 8 Malan Kruger, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Tangeni Lungameni.
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matthew Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie.
ScotlandNamibiaNamibia vs ScotlandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
SCOT 58.65%
NAMSCOT
100%50%100%NAM InningsSCOT Innings

Over 20 • NAM 155/9

JJ Smit run out (Jones/Wheal) 11 (8b 0x4 1x6 9m) SR: 137.5
W
Live Forecast: NAM 155
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Namibia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JP Kotze
caught03
N Davin
caught2012
JN Frylinck
bowled1214
MG Erasmus
stumped5231
MB Kruger
caught28
ZE Green
caught2827
D Wiese
caught1413
R Trumpelmann
caught12
JJ Smit
run out118
BM Scholtz
not out64
T Lungameni
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 3, nb 2, w 3)
Total155(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
PAK10100.000
CAN1010-1.451
IRE1010-3.065
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS11021.950
NAM11020.000
ENG10010.000
SCOT10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved