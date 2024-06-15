Matches (20)
RESULT
32nd Match, Group C (N), Tarouba, June 14, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Uganda FlagUganda
40
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(5.2/20 ov, T:41) 41/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets (with 88 balls remaining)

Report

Unchanged NZ bowl in quest for first win

Both teams are already out of reckoning for the Super Eight

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
15-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Kane Williamson is presented with a gift from Brian Masaba, New Zealand vs Uganda, Men's T20 World Cup, Tarouba, June 14, 2024

Kane Williamson is presented with a gift from Brian Masaba  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Uganda
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against Uganda in Tarouba. With this match being played on a fresh pitch, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he was more comfortable chasing on a track he didn't know what to expect on. New Zealand did lose chasing against West Indies at this venue several nights ago, however.
Uganda made two changes to their XI. These were aimed at strengthening up the batting order, after they were bowled out for 39 by West Indies in their most-recent outing. Ronak Patel comes in for Roger Mukasa at the top of the order, and lower down, wickekeeper-batter Fred Achelam plays his first World Cup game as well, though it's likely that Simon Ssesazi will keep the gloves. Achelam replaces 43-year-old left-arm spinner Frank Nsubuga.
New Zealand are unchanged from the XI that lost to West Indies.
Both these teams are out of the reckoning for the Super Eight. They have both lost to West Indies and Afghanistan, but Uganda do have one win on the board in this campaign - against Papua New Guinea.
Uganda 1 Ronak Patel, 2 Simon Ssesazi (wk), 3 Robinson Obuya, 4 Alpesh Ramjani, 5 Riazat Ali Shah, 6 Kenneth Waiswa, 7 Dinesh Nakrani, 8 Brian Masaba (capt.), 9 Fred Achelam, 10 Juma Miyagi, 11 Cosmas Kyewuta
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway (wk), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Kane Williamson (capt.), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Lockie Ferguson
UgandaNew ZealandUganda vs New ZealandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
NZ 100%
UGANZ
100%50%100%UGA InningsNZ Innings

Over 6 • NZ 41/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets (with 88 balls remaining)
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
caught917
DP Conway
not out2215
R Ravindra
not out11
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 6)
Total41(1 wkt; 5.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

