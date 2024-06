Uganda's run rate during their 40 all out in 18.2 overs is the third lowest in a men's T20I innings of 100-plus balls. The 2.12 by Mali is the lowest when they were bowled out for 39 in 18.2 overs against Kenya in 2023, while Panama scored at 2.13 during their 37 all out in 17.2 overs against Canada in 2021.