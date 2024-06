Highlights - SA vs SL - SA score full points on testing NY track

That's a wrap from the first T20 World Cup game played at the newly created stadium at Eisenhower Park. South Africa have beaten Sri Lanka by six wickets in a low-scoring match, which has maybe told us more about conditions than either of the two sides. The surface is tricky to bat on, there’s inconsistent bounce, not much turn and the venue has big square boundaries which are difficult to breach.

Sri Lanka chose to bat first and were on the back foot almost immediately. Their Powerplay yielded just 24 runs, and they had their lowest ten-over score: 40 for 5. South Africa’s four-seam attack adapted to conditions quickly, went fuller upfront , varied pace well and were disciplined. Their headliner was Anrich Nortje, who put in his best performance since returning from a stress fracture that sidelined him from the international game for almost nine months, and career-best. Nortje’s 4 for 7 was embroidered with high-class pace as he touched 150kph and excellent use of the slower ball. He was complemented by World Cup debutant Ottneil Baartman, who bowled 20 dot balls in total, the joint-most by a bowler in an innings at the T20 World Cup, equalling Ajantha Mendis against Zimbabwe in 2012.