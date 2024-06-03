Highlights - SA vs SL - SA score full points on testing NY track

So there you have it: Sri Lanka have been bowled out for their lowest T20I total by a South African attack that was disciplined in line and length and varied their pace well. Anrich Nortje's 4 for 7 will make the headlines but Ottneil Baartman's wicket with his first ball and economy rate of 2.25 and Keshav Maharaj's two wickets in two balls cannot be underestimated. This is not quite the level of competitiveness we would have wanted to see from what was, on paper, one of the more competitive games in Group D. It's the first time we're seeing the New York surface which is slightly inconsistent in bounce and there's some swing on offer. Most importantly, on a big outfield, its difficult to score boundaries. Sri Lanka managed just three fours and three sixes in 19.1 overs.