Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (2)
Vitality Blast (6)
CE Cup (3)
Live
2nd Match, Group C, Providence, June 02, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext

West Indies chose to field.

Current RR: 6.31
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 35/1 (7.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:PNG 147
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

West Indies bowl, pick Chase and Shepherd; no Vanua for PNG

Hosts leave out Hetmyer, Hope and Shamar Joseph in preference for allrounder-stacked XI

Alan Gardner
Alan Gardner
02-Jun-2024 • 56 mins ago
1:04

Bishop: Hetmyer exclusion no real surprise

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Papua New Guinea
Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bowl as West Indies kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a morning start against Papua New Guinea in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies opted to pick Roston Chase as an all-round spin option in the middle order, above Shimron Hetmyer, with Alzarri Joseph as the frontline quick alongside Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd. Left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie round out the attack.
"With inclement weather around and also a fresh wicket, it's natural to have a bowl," Powell said. "Then our batters can assess and decide what's the plan to play on the wicket."
Papua New Guinea, who breezed through East Asia Pacific qualifying by winning six from six, included nine players who participated at the 2021 T20 World Cup, but there was no room for Norman Vanua, the nation's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, in a four-man pace attack supplemented by Charles Amini's spin.
"Even though there's been a bit of rain around, the pitch looks really good," PNG captain Asad Vala said. "We've got all the bases covered so really happy with the XI we've got. Preparation has been really good, we've been here for a couple of weeks, enjoying the Caribbean lifestyle and playing a few warm-up matches."
This will be the first meeting between the sides in T20Is, with West Indies winning their only previous encounter, at the 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier, by six wickets.
West Indies: 1 Johnson Charles, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
Papua New Guinea: 1 Tony Ura, 2 Assad Vala (capt), 3 Lega Siaka, 4 Sese Bau, 5 Charles Amini, 6 Hiri Hiri, 7 Kiplin Doriga (wk), 8 Alei Nao, 9 John Kariko, 10 Chad Soper 11 Kabua Morea
Papua New GuineaWest IndiesWest Indies vs P.N.G.ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

Language
English
Win Probability
WI 76.86%
PNGWI
100%50%100%PNG InningsWI Innings

Current Over 13 • PNG 81/4

Live Forecast: PNG 147
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
P.N.G. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TP Ura
caught25
A Vala
caught2122
L Siaka
bowled12
S Bau
not out4234
H Hiri
caught26
CJA Amini
not out68
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total81(4 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IND-----
IRE-----
PAK-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-----
ENG-----
NAM-----
OMA-----
SCOT-----
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
NZ-----
PNG-----
UGA-----
WI-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAN-----
NEP-----
NED-----
SA-----
SL-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved