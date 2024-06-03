Vala proud despite hopes of upset slipping away

From being labelled as the nearly men in the cut-throat world of associate cricket, the tide is beginning to turn for Papua New Guinea. They missed the bus in 2014 and 2016 after frittering away a good chance to qualify but are now playing their second T20 World Cup in three years, after breaking through for the first time in the UAE in 2021.

Sunday's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against West Indies was only their eighth against a Full Member and, for a while reputation counted for little as PNG smelt an upset. After having huffed and puffed to 136, they had West Indies on the racks at 97 for 5 in 16 overs. Then their dreams were shattered as Andre Russell and Roston Chase bailed West Indies out.

Assad Vala , the PNG captain, felt they may have been in a position to challenge West Indies with a "few more runs towards the end" after playing catch up for most parts of their innings. From 34 for 3, PNG recovered courtesy a fine 43-ball 50 by Sese Bau . Then towards the end, Kiplin Doriga injected momentum to make an 18-ball 27.

"I think batting as well, I think we didn't play the crucial moments the way we wanted," Vala said. "They had batsmen towards the end, which we didn't. I think we missed out on a few runs towards the end as well. But I think credit to them. They got a lot of experience. So, I think we played really well. We executed our skills really well.

"We just couldn't execute towards the end when we were put under pressure, but really happy with the overall performance of the boys. We didn't post the target we wanted, but they fought till the end, so really happy with the effort."

Assad Vala's two wickets had PNG dreaming • ICC via Getty Images

With Tony Ura, PNG's highest run-getter and arguably their most destructive batter, gone early and Vala out for 21 to a sensational catch at backward point by Chase, PNG needed someone to step up, and Bau's efforts gave them chance to be in the contest.

Fast bowler Ale Nao dismissed Johnson Charles first ball. They should have had Nicholas Pooran first ball, but for a lbw shout PNG chose not to review, with replays confirming the ball had pitched in line and would have hit middle and leg. Pooran eventually got going as he went after Bau to hit him for 18 in his only over, but his dismissal for a run-a-ball 27 in the ninth over had PNG turn the screws as the spinners came storming back.

Vala dismissed Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford, while John Kariko , the 20-year-old left-arm spinner, built on his wicket of Pooran to finish with figures of 4-0-17-1 to count as one of many positives for PNG. All told, PNG were in the contest until the 18h over.

"I think Sese Bau batted really well. And John Kariko, the left-arm spinner bowled really well. I think, Alei upfront with the new ball. There was a lot of stuff that we did really well," Vala said. "I think there are a lot of positives to take out from the game today. I think the overall performance was really good, but just the key moments that we just couldn't put the nail in the coffin. But I think as I said before the effort was outstanding, we kept fighting against a really good side so happy, really happy."

How crucial did the decision to not review Pooran prove to be? Vala pointed to their inexperience of using technology as the reason for the one that got away.