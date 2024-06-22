Matches (16)
RESULT
46th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N), Bridgetown, June 21, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
128
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(10.5/20 ov, T:129) 130/1

West Indies won by 9 wickets (with 55 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/19
roston-chase
Cricinfo's MVP
91.78 ptsImpact List
shai-hope
Report

Chase, Hope help West Indies thump USA for NRR boost

West Indies' net run rate is now miles ahead of South Africa's and England's in their Super Eight group

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
22-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shai Hope hits through the off side, West Indies vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight, Bridgetown, June 21, 2024

Shai Hope smoked eight sixes  •  Associated Press

West Indies 130 for 1 (82*) beat United States of America 128 (Gous 29, Chase 3-19, Russell 3-31) by nine wickets
For much of T20 World Cup 2024, USA haven't looked out of place against any side, but West Indies were a class apart against them. A brilliant bowling performance from the spinners spearheaded by Roston Chase was followed up by a chase that was sledgehammer-like in its brutality. Shai Hope crunched an unbeaten 82 off 39 balls, smashing eight sixes along the way as Nicholas Pooran helped him finish the game off with 55 balls and nine wickets to spare.
By the end, the contest looked like the first real mismatch USA have been on the wrong side of as they ran out of ideas bowling to Hope, who until now had only played one match all tournament. He would reach his half-century in just 26 balls - the fastest in T20 World Cup history for West Indies - before only speeding up after Jonathan Charles holed out. Pooran and Hope unleashed fire and fury towards the end as the game hurtled to an early finish, plundering the last 53 runs in just 14 deliveries.
The game was set up, though, by a disciplined bowling performance led by the wily old hand of Chase. Not by any means West Indies' most glamorous spinner, Chase didn't even get to bat against England in the previous game. He showed his all-round value with a statement performance, though, ripping through the USA's middle order and breaking the back of the innings.
Akeal Hosein had played his customary role upfront, squeezing USA in the powerplay, while Andre Russell's three wickets helped the hosts continue to shackle USA whenever they tried to get a partnership going. The extra bounce Alzarri Joseph generated to dismiss Andries Gous just as he was beginning to whir into full gear ended up being the sliding doors moment for USA, who, in truth, were never close to competitive from that moment on. West Indies, meanwhile, are back with a bang.

Gous' brief resistance

It seems a long time ago, but for a short while in the second half of the powerplay in the first innings, it looked as if Gous - now the second-highest scorer of this tournament - had turned the tide on West Indies. Halfway through, it was West Indies' powerplay, having conceded just 13 in the first three overs. But Gous, who nearly took USA home against South Africa with an unbeaten 80 off 47, stormed to a flier once more, punishing the length deliveries of Joseph to help plunder 35 off the final three of the powerplay.
It helped USA put on 48 in the first six - their second-highest powerplay score at this World Cup. But with large parts of the middle order misfiring since their early couple of wins, USA needed Gous to press on as he did in the previous game. So when he holed out off Joseph after a bright 16-ball 29, trouble brewed for the co-hosts.

Chase leads the West Indies rally

West Indies did not allow USA to post a big score and take the game deep; they were chasing net run rate as well as points in Barbados. Once Joseph had cleared Gous from the path, Chase and Gudakesh Motie had free rein to run rings round the rest. A bit of extra turn did for Nitish Kumar, but it was the Chase show from there.
Aaron Jones had just walloped a 101m six, but it didn't stop Chase bravely flighting the first ball of the spell up to him on the stumps. Jones missed and Chase cleaned him up, but it was the double-strike in his third over that truly crippled USA. Corey Anderson's desperate run with the bat continued when he was trapped on the back pad plumb in front, before slowing the next one right up, duping Harmeet Singh into lobbing it up straight to point. Chase was wisely bowled out in one four-over spell, with figures of 3 for 19 not flattering him in the slightest.

It's Hope that kills USA off

There were calls for Hope to be included in West Indies' starting line-up right from the start. Instead, it's Brandon King's injury that paved the way for him to come in, and leaving him out suddenly feels even more perplexing. He lit up his home ground with a sizzling display, ensuring West Indies got ahead of the rate early, and from thereon the contest turned into a run-rate salvage operation.
No bowler was spared the brutality of his raw power, and when a heave over mid-off cleared the rope, he brought up a scintillating half-century. But Hope wasn't fading away; if anything he kicked it up a notch, smashing the hapless Milind Kumar for three consecutive sixes in the ninth over, priming West Indies to the sort of run-rate boosting win they so badly needed.
Roston ChaseShai HopeUnited States of AmericaWest IndiesWest Indies vs U.S.A.ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Win Probability
WI 100%
USAWI
100%50%100%USA InningsWI Innings

Over 11 • WI 130/1

West Indies won by 9 wickets (with 55 balls remaining)
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SD Hope
not out8239
J Charles
caught1514
N Pooran
not out2712
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total130(1 wkt; 10.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS11022.471
IND11022.350
AFG1010-2.350
BAN1010-2.471
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.625
WI21121.814
ENG21120.412
USA2020-2.908
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
