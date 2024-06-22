Matches (16)
T20 World Cup (3)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
T20 Blast (8)
CE Cup (3)
46th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N), Bridgetown, June 21, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Current RR: 6.48
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 31/2 (6.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:USA 137
Live
Updated 1 min ago • Published 21-Jun-2024

Live Report - Clash of co-hosts as WI, USA seek crucial points

By Danyal Rasool

Chase leads the West Indies rally

Can the US mount a rearguard?

In this tournament, the US have been defined by the ability to come back after fading away. They did so when defeat looked all but certain against Canada, and again when Pakistan had applied a vice-like death-overs stranglehold. They looked on track for a pounding against South Africa before giving them a Gous-inspired scare. Here, though, they're collapsing, having lost five wickets for 37. They need much, much more than they've posted, but they're running out of batters for any sort of fightback
34 balls between boundaries for USA
101 The distance - in metres - the six Aaron Jones just hit Alzarri Joseph travelled
Gous turns the tide on West Indies

Halfway through, this was West Indies' Powerplay, having conceded just 12 in the first three overs. But Andries Gous, who nearly took USA home against South Africa with an unbeaten 80 off 47, stormed to a flier once more, punishing the length deliveries of Alzarri Joseph to help plunder 36 off the final 3. He's unbeaten on 25 off 12 at the end of the Powerplay, in which the US have put together 48 - their second highest Powerplay score of this World Cup.
West Indies apply the early squeeze

Anthems done, action to follow

The line-ups

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope 2 Johnson Charles 3 Nicolas Pooran (wk) 4 Rovman Powell (capt) 5 Roston Chase 6 Andre Russell 7 Sherfane Rutherford 8 Obed McCoy 9 Akeal Hosein 10 Alzarri Joseph 11 Gudakesh Motie
USA: 1 Steven Taylor 2 Andries Gous(wk) 3 Nitish Kumar 4 Aaron Jones (capt) 5 Corey Anderson 6 Milind Kumar 7 Harmeet Singh 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk 9 Nosthush Kenjige 10 Ali Khan 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
West Indies win the toss and field

Shai Hope comes in for the injured Brandon King, while Obed McCoy replaces Romario Shepherd. The USA have Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk in place of Jasdeep Singh and Shayan Jahangir. Decent toss to win for WI, not least because both the weather and NRR might come into the equation
Welcome to West Indies vs USA in Barbados, where it's raining

There was a brief window of hope where we thought the rain had blown away, and as recently as 15 minutes ago, the covers were coming off the square. But our man at the venue Sid Monga tells us it's raining again, and the covers come back on
Win Probability
WI 83.99%
USAWI
100%50%100%USA InningsWI Innings

Current Over 17 • USA 108/6

Live Forecast: USA 137
Powered by Smart Stats
U.S.A. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SR Taylor
caught27
AGS Gous
caught2916
NR Kumar
lbw2019
Aaron Jones
bowled1111
CJ Anderson
lbw715
Milind Kumar
not out1919
Harmeet Singh
caught01
SC van Schalkwyk
not out1413
Extras(nb 1, w 5)
Total108(6 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS11022.471
IND11022.350
AFG1010-2.350
BAN1010-2.471
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.625
ENG21120.412
USA1010-0.900
WI1010-1.343
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
