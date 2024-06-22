Live Report - Clash of co-hosts as WI, USA seek crucial points

In this tournament, the US have been defined by the ability to come back after fading away. They did so when defeat looked all but certain against Canada, and again when Pakistan had applied a vice-like death-overs stranglehold. They looked on track for a pounding against South Africa before giving them a Gous-inspired scare. Here, though, they're collapsing, having lost five wickets for 37. They need much, much more than they've posted, but they're running out of batters for any sort of fightback