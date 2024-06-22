Live Report - Clash of co-hosts as WI, USA seek crucial points

Live
Live Report - Clash of co-hosts as WI, USA seek crucial pointsBy Danyal Rasool
Chase leads the West Indies rally
W
1
1
1w
1
•
•
1
•
1
1
1
1
•
W
W
1
1
1
1
•
4
•
1
1
�
�
�
�
Can the US mount a rearguard?
In this tournament, the US have been defined by the ability to come back after fading away. They did so when defeat looked all but certain against Canada, and again when Pakistan had applied a vice-like death-overs stranglehold. They looked on track for a pounding against South Africa before giving them a Gous-inspired scare. Here, though, they're collapsing, having lost five wickets for 37. They need much, much more than they've posted, but they're running out of batters for any sort of fightback
�
�
�
�2
34 balls between boundaries for USA
�
�
�
�2
101 The distance - in metres - the six Aaron Jones just hit Alzarri Joseph travelled
�5
�1
�2
�
Gous turns the tide on West Indies
Halfway through, this was West Indies' Powerplay, having conceded just 12 in the first three overs. But Andries Gous, who nearly took USA home against South Africa with an unbeaten 80 off 47, stormed to a flier once more, punishing the length deliveries of Alzarri Joseph to help plunder 36 off the final 3. He's unbeaten on 25 off 12 at the end of the Powerplay, in which the US have put together 48 - their second highest Powerplay score of this World Cup.
�1
�
�1
�
West Indies apply the early squeeze
•
•
1
1
•
1
•
W
2
1
•
4
•
•
•
1
1
1
�1
�3
�
�3
Anthems done, action to follow
�4
�
�1
�3
The line-ups
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope 2 Johnson Charles 3 Nicolas Pooran (wk) 4 Rovman Powell (capt) 5 Roston Chase 6 Andre Russell 7 Sherfane Rutherford 8 Obed McCoy 9 Akeal Hosein 10 Alzarri Joseph 11 Gudakesh Motie
USA: 1 Steven Taylor 2 Andries Gous(wk) 3 Nitish Kumar 4 Aaron Jones (capt) 5 Corey Anderson 6 Milind Kumar 7 Harmeet Singh 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk 9 Nosthush Kenjige 10 Ali Khan 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
�1
�
�1
�
West Indies win the toss and field
Shai Hope comes in for the injured Brandon King, while Obed McCoy replaces Romario Shepherd. The USA have Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk in place of Jasdeep Singh and Shayan Jahangir. Decent toss to win for WI, not least because both the weather and NRR might come into the equation
�
�
�1
�
Welcome to West Indies vs USA in Barbados, where it's raining
There was a brief window of hope where we thought the rain had blown away, and as recently as 15 minutes ago, the covers were coming off the square. But our man at the venue Sid Monga tells us it's raining again, and the covers come back on
�
�
�1
�5