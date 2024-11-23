Matches (9)
AUS vs IND (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)

Bahrain vs Bhutan, 10th Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Doha, November 23, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
PrevNext
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Bhutan FlagBhutan
Today, 6:00 AM
1h:50m
Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Butt
10 M • 298 Runs • 42.57 Avg • 119.67 SR
Imran Anwar
10 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 153.7 SR
RM Dorji
10 M • 188 Runs • 18.8 Avg • 109.3 SR
T Jamtsho
10 M • 165 Runs • 20.63 Avg • 119.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ali Dawood
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 11.44 SR
Imran Anwar
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 14.88 SR
S Yeshey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5 Econ • 18 SR
S Pradhan
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.96 Econ • 14.4 SR
Playing XI
BHR
BHU
Match details
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2970
Match days23 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

TeamMWLPT
UAE3306
QAT2204
THA3214
BHR2112
KSA3122
BHU3030
CAM2020
Full Table