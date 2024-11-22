Matches (23)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)
Bahrain vs Thailand, 8th Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bahrain
L
W
W
L
W
Thailand
W
W
A
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BHR10 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 124.67 SR
BHR10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 154.05 SR
THA10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 123.18 SR
10 M • 215 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 102.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BHR10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 13.73 SR
BHR9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15.27 SR
THA10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 11.16 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 17.07 SR
Playing XI
BHR
THA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|University of Doha for Science and Technology
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2968
|Match days
|22 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee