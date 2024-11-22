Matches (23)
Bahrain vs Thailand, 8th Match at Doha, T20 World Cup Asia QLF B, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Doha, November 22, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Thailand FlagThailand
Today, 6:00 AM
3h:20m
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Butt
10 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 124.67 SR
Imran Anwar
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 154.05 SR
AV Lazarus
10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 123.18 SR
C Chatphaisan
10 M • 215 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 102.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ali Dawood
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 13.73 SR
Rizwan Butt
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15.27 SR
J Coetzee
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 11.16 SR
N Senamontree
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 17.07 SR
Playing XI
BHR
THA
Match details
University of Doha for Science and Technology
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2968
Match days22 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
Reserve Umpire
Qatar
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B

TeamMWLPT
UAE2204
QAT2204
BHR1102
THA2112
BHU2020
CAM1010
KSA2020
Full Table