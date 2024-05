West Indies piled up 257 in a fierce attack on the spinners, but undermanned Australia put up a decent reply

West Indies 257 for 4 (Pooran 75, Powell 52, Zampa 2-62) beat Australia 222 for 7 (Inglis 55, Ellis 39, Motie 2-31) by 35 runs

Blistering half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell helped West Indies make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they hammered an undermanned Australia in their final warm-up game in Trinidad.

Australia fielded a team with just nine players and coaches for sub fielders again, as they did two days ago against Namibia. Pooran and Powell smashed 12 sixes between them with the left-hander cracking 75 from just 25 balls while the skipper thumped 52 from 25 as West Indies made 257 for 4 from their 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford also pounded 47 not out from just 18 balls to finish the innings.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis did arrive in Trinidad on Wednesday meaning Australia had 10 players in camp but his kit had been delayed in Miami so he did not feature. Chair of selectors George Bailey alongside assistant coaches Brad Hodge and Andre Borovec sub fielded at various stages again with Borovec dropping Pooran.

After being sent into bat, Pooran had walked to the crease at 38 for 1 in just the third over following a quick start from Shai Hope and Johnson Charles. The left-hander hit the first three legal deliveries he faced for six and never took his foot off the gas. He took a particular liking to Australia's main spinners in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa smashing them for five sixes in six balls in the first two overs outside the powerplay after West Indies had posted 78 for 1 in the first six.

Pooran reached his half-century in just 16 balls. Borovec dropped a towering skier but it did not cost much as Bailey held onto one shortly after off Zampa.

Nicholas Pooran flayed the Australia attack • Getty Images

Powell picked up where Pooran left off. Zampa and Agar conceded 120 runs from their eight combined overs. Extraordinarily, Tim David was Australia's least expensive bowler claiming 1 for 40 from his four overs of part-time offspin, having been their most expensive against Namibia.

Nathan Ellis also continued to press his claims to be part of Australia's first choice XI in the World Cup, conceding 42 from his four overs while Josh Hazlewood was hammered for 55. Rutherford took on Zampa late in the innings clubbing 22 off the legspinner's final over. Ellis kept the damage to just 14 in the last as Rutherford found the fence three times but was unable to clear it.

Josh Inglis struck a 30-ball 55 in Australia's reply but they were never in the hunt with just nine batters available. Australia pulled a surprise by opening the batting with Agar, something he has done twice before in T20I cricket, and he smashed 28 off 13 in the powerplay including four fours and two sixes off the left-arm orthodox spin of Akeal Hosein. But Agar eventually miscued one to mid-on off Obed McCoy.

Shamar Joseph gave David Warner a glimpse of what he missed out on during the recent Australia-West Indies Test series, rattling his off stump for 15 despite conceding two fours and a six off the previous three deliveries.

Captain Mitch Marsh fell cheaply while David and Matthew Wade managed 25 apiece as the required run-rate spiralled out of control. Gudakesh Motie put the squeeze on Australia in the middle overs, picking up Inglis and David to finish with 2 for 31.