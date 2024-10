October 17 at T20 World Cup: Unbeaten Australia take on SA in 2023 final rematch

Experienced pacer Megan Schutt 's miserly spells have been crucial to all four of Australia's wins. She started the tournament with 3 for 12 against Sri Lanka on a spin-friendly track, finished with stunning figures of 3 for 3 against New Zealand and followed it up with 1 for 7 in her three overs against Pakistan in Dubai. Against India, she gave away 24 runs in her first three overs but returned to turn the game on its head in the 17th over by conceding just one run, leaving India 40 to get off 18 balls.