AUS Women vs SA Women, 1st Semi-Final at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final (N), Dubai (DICS), October 17, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Healy
9 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 137.03 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 114.89 SR
T Brits
10 M • 373 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 110.02 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 123.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Molineux
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 15.6 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
N Mlaba
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 14.18 SR
M Kapp
6 M • 6 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
SA-W
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2096
Match days17 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

'I'm just ready': Qiana Joseph pummels England as West Indies find a new matchwinner

In a tournament where fast-scoring has been difficult, West Indies' opening duo put England to the sword

Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain

Former India captain feels Rodrigues could be the right person to lead in T20Is

West Indies knock England out, join South Africa in semi-finals

West Indies broke a 13-match losing streak and topped Group B to set up a semi-final against New Zealand

Time for India to reboot after group-stage exit from Women's T20 World Cup?

After a campaign that never really took off, they have some reflecting to do: on batting-order tactics, on individual decision-making, and on whether the time is right for a change in leadership

Pakistan to 'move on and bring new faces' in batting unit after group-stage exit

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also want to "work on batting" after below-par performances at the T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table