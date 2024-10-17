Matches (9)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Spring Challenge (5)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
AUS Women vs SA Women, 1st Semi-Final at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final (N), Dubai (DICS), October 17, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
SA Women
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W9 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 137.03 SR
AUS-W10 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 114.89 SR
SA-W10 M • 373 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 110.02 SR
SA-W10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 123.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 15.6 SR
AUS-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
SA-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 14.18 SR
SA-W6 M • 6 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2096
|Match days
|17 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News
'I'm just ready': Qiana Joseph pummels England as West Indies find a new matchwinner
In a tournament where fast-scoring has been difficult, West Indies' opening duo put England to the sword
Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain
Former India captain feels Rodrigues could be the right person to lead in T20Is
West Indies knock England out, join South Africa in semi-finals
West Indies broke a 13-match losing streak and topped Group B to set up a semi-final against New Zealand
Time for India to reboot after group-stage exit from Women's T20 World Cup?
After a campaign that never really took off, they have some reflecting to do: on batting-order tactics, on individual decision-making, and on whether the time is right for a change in leadership