15 Consecutive wins for Australia at the Women's T20 World Cup until their eight-wicket loss to South Africa on Thursday. Australia's previous defeat at this competition came in their opening fixture of the 2020 edition against India

Australia's 15-match winning run is twice as good as the next best at the Women's T20 World Cup - seven by West Indies across 2016 and 2018, and England across 2020 and 2023.

1-7 South Africa's win-loss record at the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia. South Africa had lost all of their previous seven meetings against Australia, the joint-most defeats for a team against an opponent.

3 Number of defeats for Australia in the knockout stages of the Women's T20 World Cup - all three by eight wickets. England won in the semi-final of the inaugural edition in 2009, while West Indies got the better of them in the 2016 final.

31 Balls needed for Anneke Bosch to complete her fifty, the fastest for South Africa at the Women's T20 World Cup. The previous quickest fifty was off 35 balls by Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus, both against Thailand in 2020

It is also the joint-second fastest fifty by any batter against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, behind Deandra Dottin's 22-ball effort in 2009. Smriti Mandhana also scored a 31-ball fifty against Australia in 2018.

74* Bosch's score is the third-highest in a run-chase at the Women's T20 World Cup. Claire Taylor's unbeaten 76 against Australia in 2009 is the highest, followed by Sophie Devine's 75* against Sri Lanka in 2020.

200 Bosch's strike rate against the Australian spinners, against whom she scored 46 off 23 balls with six fours and a six. Against the seamers, she scored 28 off 25, with two fours.

5 Instances of Australian spinners bowling eight or more overs without taking a wicket in a women's T20I. Only one of the previous four came at the T20 World Cup - against Ireland in Delhi in 2016.

86 for 3 Australia's total at the end of the 15th over in the semi-final. It is Australia's lowest 15-over total while batting first in women's T20Is since the 2016 T20 World Cup game against New Zealand, where they scored 63 for 5.

Australia's 134 for 5 is also their lowest total while batting first since the 129 for 4 against New Zealand in March 2021

100 Innings for Beth Mooney to complete 3000 runs in T20Is, the fastest woman to the milestone. Stafanie Taylor was the previous fastest, having got there in 103 innings.