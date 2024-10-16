Annerie Dercksen, from farm girl to fast bowling allrounder

"I'm just really excited for all of it. Whether I have to carry drinks or give foot massages or whatever the teams wants from me. I'm willing to do anything," she tells ESPNcricinfo in Dubai. "I'm just excited to contribute in whichever way I can."

That was also her attitude at last year's tournament. Dercksen was part of the squad but, having only made her international debut two-and-a-half weeks before the event, didn't get a game and didn't mind at all. "That was probably the best role to be in. There was no pressure on me, and I could just enjoy the moment," she says. "At that stage, I was still very starstruck. I was like, 'Oh my word, I get to give Wolfie (Laura Wolvaardt) a water. I get to give (Marizanne) Kapp a banana.' That was really cool and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

That was also the tournament that changed the way Dercksen thought about her future. "It was the defining moment. I realised that this is what I want to do for a living and that's when I started to think of cricket as a serious career option. Now, I think it's the best job in the world."

Dercksen is a qualified teacher, who completed her studies at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein, where she met current interim coach Dillon du Preez, who was impressed with her potential. At school, she played a lot of sport for fun and had dabbled in netball, athletics, hockey and cricket. Towards the end of her degree programme, she was picked for South Africa's Emerging squad and soon the door to the national team was open.

According to ESPNcricinfo's database, she made her international debut before she played an officially recognised professional provincial T20 match (although she would have played in semi-professional or age-group weeks). Her current records contain four times the number of international matches as they do domestic ones, which speaks to the speed of her progression. Her numbers in domestic cricket tell the story of her potential. Last October, she hit an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls and shared in a 91-run second-wicket stand with Tazmin Brits as the Garden Route Badgers racked up 182 in 20 overs and beat the Titans by 64 runs. This February, she scored her first century in the format, a 66-ball 108, and single-handedly kept her side alive in a game against eventual champions Western Province. No-one else on the team sheet got into double figures.

With that kind of ability, it was no surprise that when Cricket South Africa launched their professional women's domestic league last season, Dercksen was among those contracted. She signed with her home team, the Garden Route Badgers, based in Oudtshoorn.

Best known as the home town of SA20 sensation Ottneil Baartman, it is around 180 kilometres away from where Dercksen grew up in Beaufort-West. The town is a part of the semi-desert known as the Great Karoo and Dercksen's family lived a rugged farm life, which included no access to the country's state-owned electricity supply.

"My brother and I didn't even realise that. We really enjoyed being outside and just playing so, I don't even think it bothered us," she says. "We had like a Lister (diesel-powered) engine. My parents had to go in the evening and turn the thing and then the engine started and the lights came on, but that only happened in evenings when we needed lights. Later on, my dad installed solar panels for us but if the sun didn't shine or it was a low sunshine day, then the power would also be gone. And you couldn't run the kettle and the TV simultaneously, so, if you wanted to boil some water, you had to turn off the TV."

For the first 10 years of her life, Dercksen did not even have access to a television at home and had to go to her grandparents for any screen time. She found out about cricket through newspapers (yes, even in the 2000s) and the first tournament she watched was as a 16-year old in 2017, when South Africa lost the ODI World Cup semi-final to England. At that event, also discovered her hero: Kapp.

Dercksen, too, is a seam-bowling top-order allrounder, even though she has been carded at No.6 or lower at this event, and initially wanted to wear the number 7, just like Kapp. She has since settled on 77 and taken on a slightly different job in the national team. "In provincial cricket, I bat higher up but here. we've got great players up in our top order so my role sort is to be a finisher or bat at the end."

Her best performance in that role came recently, with an unbeaten 44 in the second T20I against Pakistan in Multan which helped South Africa level the series. She also struck 20 not out against England at this World Cup, albeit not enough to help South Africa post a winning score. Her opportunities with the ball have been more limited as she works on her craft. "I was actually a spinner until four years ago and then I changed," she said. "I'm trying to work on that and play bigger role with the ball as well. For the moment, I'm grateful to bowl whatever over they might give me."

So far, she has been tasked with three overs - one each in games against West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland and taken two wickets. Dercksen's medium-pace, or half-spin, as Megan Schutt calls what she does, could prove effective on slow, low UAE pitches and she might get more opportunity, especially as she understands the effect of pace-off at the tournament. "We joked with Nadine de Klerk in one of the games that she is literally a legspinner on a long run up because it was all just cutters and slower balls and that is really the way to go on these surfaces."

South Africa are also understood to be happier playing their knockout in Dubai, where they have won all their group games, rather than the more sluggish second venue, Sharjah. They believe they have what it takes to take out the defending champions. "We've got nothing to lose. We are sort the underdogs, but I believe we have the firepower and the experience to give them a go," Dercksen says. "We beat them in Australia earlier this year so I think we've got a good chance."

South Africa won their first T20I against Australia in January, by six wickets in Canberra . Dercksen was not on that tour but "woke up at 2 in the morning to watch, now that we have a TV," she joked.

She also saw how that galvanised the team after a tough year following the fuss and fanfare of reaching last year's World Cup final. South Africa failed to win any of the six T20I series since playing that final, and only a 2-1 win in Pakistan pre-tournament suggested they were back on track. While they publicly stated - and it was widely expected - that the semi-finals were a minimum requirement for them at this World Cup, watching favourites such as India and England bow out brought home how cut-throat tournament cricket is and how much winning matters. South Africans don't need to be told that twice.

After decades of being serial semi-finalists, both the women's and the men's team reached their last T20 World Cup finals and there is a country collectively holding its breath and waiting for one of them to take the step further. Derksen, whose younger brother Seppie is currently playing at a rugby tournament in the USA, did not hesitate to mention which other national side has provided inspiration. "We had the Springboks who won the World Cup, and to see how united a nation was really special," she says. "I'm not sure if we quite have the same reach as the Springboks or the same impact, but if we can just impact a small amount of people, and give them a bit of hope, then I think our job is done. That's our goal."

The Springboks substitutes bench is called the bomb squad, for their ability to take apart opposition in the second half, and the women's cricket team have named their pace pack after that. They've promised South Africa they will try to live up to that name in the semi-final and they seek to rewrite history in a place that is destined for that. The UAE, with its tall buildings and 12-lane motorways, fascinates a farm girl like Dercksen. "We don't get a lot of this in South Africa - all the lights and new cars," she says. "It feels like we're living in the future, basically."