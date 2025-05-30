Matches (7)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
WAR Women vs BLZ Women, 2nd Match at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Women, May 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Nottingham, May 30, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women • 160/8(20 overs)
46 (34)
2/26 (4)
37 (30)
2/27 (3)
The Blaze Women • 160/4(20 overs)
60* (53)
1/26 (4)
52 (38)
1/21 (3)
end of over 208 runs • 2 wickets
BLZ-W: 160/3CRR: 8.00
Kathryn Bryce60 (53b 9x4)
Issy Wong 4-0-29-1
Charis Pavely 4-0-26-1
19.6
1W
Wong to Green, 1 run, OUT
Maddy Green run out (Kalis) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
19.5
W
Wong to Sarah Bryce, OUT
Sarah Bryce c Davis b Wong 27 (18b 4x4 0x6 22m) SR: 150
19.4
1lb
Wong to Kathryn Bryce, 1 leg bye
19.3
1
Wong to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
19.2
4
Wong to Sarah Bryce, FOUR runs
19.1
1
Wong to Kathryn Bryce, 1 run
end of over 199 runs
BLZ-W: 152/2CRR: 8.00 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 9 from 6b
Kathryn Bryce59 (51b 9x4)
Sarah Bryce22 (15b 3x4)
Charis Pavely 4-0-26-1
Georgia Davis 4-0-33-0
18.6
1
Pavely to Kathryn Bryce, 1 run
18.5
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
18.4
2
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 2 runs
18.3
•
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, no run
18.2
4
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, FOUR runs
18.1
1lb
Pavely to Kathryn Bryce, 1 leg bye
end of over 188 runs
BLZ-W: 143/2CRR: 7.94 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 18 from 12b
Sarah Bryce15 (11b 2x4)
Kathryn Bryce58 (49b 9x4)
Georgia Davis 4-0-33-0
Hannah Baker 3-0-28-0
17.6
•
Davis to Sarah Bryce, no run
17.5
1lb
Davis to Kathryn Bryce, 1 leg bye
17.4
4
Davis to Kathryn Bryce, FOUR runs
17.3
1
Davis to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
17.2
1
Davis to Kathryn Bryce, 1 run
17.1
1
Davis to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
end of over 1712 runs
BLZ-W: 135/2CRR: 7.94 • RRR: 8.66 • Need 26 from 18b
Sarah Bryce13 (8b 2x4)
Kathryn Bryce53 (46b 8x4)
Hannah Baker 3-0-28-0
Amu Surenkumar 3-0-21-1
16.6
1
Baker to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
16.5
•
Baker to Sarah Bryce, no run
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Toss
|Warwickshire Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|30 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Warwickshire Women 2, The Blaze Women 2