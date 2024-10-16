Grounding, poems and bird videos - how Paul Adams is inspiring South Africa

Most teams are made up of certain key characters: the responsible one, the serious one, the young one, the popular one, the talented one and most importantly the funky one. In South Africa's case, the last of those is a position taken up by one of their support staff: spin bowling lead Paul Adams

He has assumed the role of motivator-in-chief, alongside his technical coaching, and taken some of the burden off captain Laura Wolvaardt , who also has opening the batting to focus on.

"I found it one of the hardest parts of the job - finding something new to say every single game," Wolvaardt said at her pre semi-final press conference. "A lot of it doesn't really change, especially in the series where we play the same opposition six times, so to come up with a new pre-game speech is tricky. But we've had Paul Adams and every game he's come up with something really creative and really new."

Adams started off by introducing the team to the ancient but now-popular practice of grounding, which traces its history back to ancient Egypt, and does exactly what it says on the tin. All it is is standing barefoot on a surface, preferably grass but beach sand or if circumstances are extreme, artificial turf or concrete might do just as well, and feeling the earth below. The team did it ahead of their first match to feel as though they had arrived in the UAE, the place where they will compete to win the World Cup for the first time.

Then, he moved to poetry and composed four verses for the team ahead of their final group stage match against Bangladesh to urge them to stay in the moment. A taste of it reads: "So focus hard, embrace the fight, each second is our only right," and Tazmin Brits described it to ESPNcricinfo Powerplay's podcast as emotional and inspiring.

Laura Wolvaardt: It's an amazing opportunity we have tomorrow to have all those lights on us and have a good time • ICC/Getty Images

Now, ahead of the semi-final, Adams has had to pull another trick out of the bag and he managed to come up with one. "Today we had a video about ebbs and flows and going with the game," Wolvaardt said. "He absolutely loves it. He runs our spin meetings as well and every meeting there's some kind of a video about birds that fly together and stick together and teamwork and all of that stuff."

Of course, we shouldn't forget that spin coaching is Adams' primary role and he has done some innovative things in that department too. He has worked on Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus and Seshnie Naidu's actions, not by passing on his own contortionist means of delivery, but by using weighted balls to align their hips over their feet and get their arms into the optimal position for accuracy and the results, especially for Mlaba, are obvious. She is the second-leading wicket-taker of the tournament and has rediscovered an element of threat that left her after the last World Cup.

Adams, who has himself been through a harrowing time after the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearing in 2021, will not necessarily be with the women's team through all of their next series. Since the SJN, he coached a bit at the provincial team Border and has now been employed to work across all South African teams, but for now, the impact he is making is clear. "He's very creative, he loves it, he always reads into things and he's been really great for the group," Wolvaardt said. "We've needed someone to really pump us up and bring our little fun element to each game as well, which has been awesome."

That comment is telling because this South African team, until earlier this year, had been under the same management for most of their careers. Hilton Moreeng, who oversaw the development to professionalism and years of succession in reaching semi-finals and eventually a final, was in charge for almost 12 years. Post last year's World Cup, there was talk of a need for change in order to inject new ideas and move the team forward. That half-happened with the promotion of assistant coach Dillon du Preez to interim head coach and the appointment of other, new support staff.

For the first time, the South African women's team have a batting coach in Baakier Abrahams, and a spin-bowling consultant in Adams. They mention the pair almost every time they are asked about how this side is different, and perhaps better, than the one that reached the final in 2023. "We have a year of experience, we line up a little differently and we've also had a bit of change in staff," Wolvaardt said. "So, a couple of fresh faces, fresh ideas. It's been a bit of an up and down year for us. I think we've played some really good cricket in Australia and had a few disappointing series as well."