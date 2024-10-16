Eden Carson - NZ's reel sensation who clicked at the biggest stage

Eden Carson , 22, imagined being a reel sensation for things more serious than just a sheepish grin. But when she woke up on Monday, her Instagram blew up with "tons of stories" that she had been tagged in for being tongue-tied and grinning away when asked of New Zealand's semi-final entry at the T20 World Cup.

"When that interview [to TV presenter Laura McGoldrick] first happened, I don't think it really set in that we'd made the semis," Carson tells ESPNcricinfo. "I was just so proud and overwhelmed with joy that we've got this far, because I know a lot of people probably didn't think we would get here."

Quickly realising the light-heartedness of the question, Carson breaks the seriousness and continues. "I've seen that reel a few times. The morning after, one of the girls was like, 'oh you've been in my feed a lot' and I was like 'one reel of me giggling in that interview is all over the internet and stories', so yeah, it's just been there haunting me [laughs] at the moment."

Carson probably doesn't realise she isn't the only one haunted. India were, too, when she damaged them big time in the opening game by picking up the wickets of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana with her offspin. It helped break New Zealand's 10-match losing streak, while also throwing India's tournament hopes into jeopardy.

That performance set the tone for Carson, who has been Sophie Devine's go-to powerplay bowler. Four of her five wickets in the tournament have come in this phase, her economy a miserly 5.44. And of the wickets she has picked up far, Mandhana's has been her favourite.

"I went into that game really wanting her wicket, especially because I was a match-up to her," Carson says. "I was nervous in that first game because I hadn't played India before. We knew a lot was riding on that game and if we could beat them, it'd help us big time. One of the girls actually told me 'hey, you need to remember they haven't faced you either', and then I was like, that's fair. So it's kind of a two-way street really."

Carson feels like "I belong a lot more" now than she did when she first earned a New Zealand call-up ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. She celebrated her initiation with a bronze medal finish. Carson now has a chance of better that in UAE, at the T20 World Cup.

"I have a lot more of a bowling routine now," she says. "Like taking deep breaths when I'm at the top of my mark. I know what ball I'm going to be bowling. The outcome I want and the ball that I can't bowl to my field and things like that."

Through the weight of her performances over time, Carson has been able to justify to herself the decision to put "everything else on hold." She is a qualified veterinary nurse who also until recently worked at a dairy farm at home in Ranfurly, a town in New Zealand's south island.

Carson's family runs a sheep and beef farm, but a desire to "prove" to her dad she can be "more than handy" at a farm got her to milk cows and work at a dairy farm owned by a family friend. That gig helped Carson earn extra income while studying and coming through the ranks playing domestic cricket in Otago.

"My days would begin really early - I'd milk the cows early, and some days when I had morning training, I'd be like 'so sorry, can't get the cows in' and head off to Dunedin, which is like an hour-and-a-half away from home. Our family friends were really adjusting; even now whenever I'm off cricket I often drop by to meet them."

Eden Carson played a key role in detailing India's campaign early on • ICC/Getty Images

It's at the farm that Carson's love for animals grew. It had a massive influence on her choosing to pursue a degree in veterinary science, which she completed recently.

"I think being on a farm has really driven that as well," she says. "Just having lots of pets at the farm is fun. I always say I'm going home to see my parents, but it's mainly to see my cats [laughs]. I was happy to be able to finish my studying just to have a back-up after cricket as well because you know cricket's not going to be forever as well."

Carson, who has an annual retainer from New Zealand Cricket, now lives in Dunedin with her aunt to focus on the game. While cricket remains her primary focus, she has also branched out to learn the Māori language to keep up with her roots and culture - her mother is Māori.

"I've loved it so much and I've had a lot of motivation to be able to learn it, even though it is quite hard," she says. "Also been on tour makes things busy, but I've been staying on top of things which is good. But I'm really enjoying it at the moment."

Carson dreams of being the "world's best offspinner". Having gone through some technique changes "like getting more body into the ball, because my back was failing me a little bit earlier", she is confident of ticking off her boxes.

"I like Ash Gardner, she's one of the best allrounders, but recently I follow Charlie Dean as well," Carson says. "She's one of the better off spinners as well; some people might not agree but I do. Just like watching her action and the variations she has. She's also a great fielder and batter, so yeah."