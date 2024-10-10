Matches (5)
13th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 10, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
103/8
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(3.4/20 ov, T:104) 19/0

WI Women need 85 runs in 98 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 5.18
 • Required RR: 5.20
forecasterWin Probability:WI-W 85.98%BAN-W 14.02%
West Indies hand a T20I cap to Mandy Mangru and bowl

Chedean Nation made way for her while Bangladesh remained unchanged

Srinidhi Ramanujam
10-Oct-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Mandy Mangru received her maiden T20I cap in a T20 World Cup game, Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 10, 2024

Mandy Mangru received her maiden T20I cap in a T20 World Cup game  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh, on a hot evening in Sharjah on Thursday. Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first.
West Indies handed a T20I cap to batting allrounder Mandy Mangru, who replaced Chedean Nation. Mangru has played just one ODI for West Indies in 2022.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, remained unchanged from the XI that played against England. Having played only three times in this format against West Indies, Nigar said they are simply looking to focus on their own strengths ahead of this game. She also admitted that batting has been a concern.
Both teams have won one each of their two fixtures and a defeat today will dent the team's semi-final chances.
Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack
Mandy MangruBangladesh WomenWest Indies WomenBangladeshWest IndiesBAN Women vs WI WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

WI Women Innings
Player NameRB
HK Matthews
not out119
SR Taylor
not out813
Total19(0 wkts; 3.4 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W3030-2.671
Full Table