West Indies hand a T20I cap to Mandy Mangru and bowl

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh, on a hot evening in Sharjah on Thursday. Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, remained unchanged from the XI that played against England. Having played only three times in this format against West Indies, Nigar said they are simply looking to focus on their own strengths ahead of this game. She also admitted that batting has been a concern.