West Indies hand a T20I cap to Mandy Mangru and bowl
Chedean Nation made way for her while Bangladesh remained unchanged
Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh, on a hot evening in Sharjah on Thursday. Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first.
West Indies handed a T20I cap to batting allrounder Mandy Mangru, who replaced Chedean Nation. Mangru has played just one ODI for West Indies in 2022.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, remained unchanged from the XI that played against England. Having played only three times in this format against West Indies, Nigar said they are simply looking to focus on their own strengths ahead of this game. She also admitted that batting has been a concern.
Both teams have won one each of their two fixtures and a defeat today will dent the team's semi-final chances.
Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo