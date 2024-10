October 9 at the World Cup: West Indies eye winning momentum against bruised Bangladesh

Bangladesh's batting unit has not been up to mark in both games, but one player who's stood out is Sobhana Mostary . She helped Bangladesh put up a competitive total scoring 36 against Scotland, and once again top-scored with 44 against England. Coming in after an early wicket against England, she dropped anchor as regular wickets at the other end piled the pressure on her. She hit a four and a six in her 48-ball stay on a slow surface against tight bowling and kept at it till the 19th over, but the target of 119 was too much of an ask in the end.