Powerplay podcast: Australia march on but who is dancing behind?
Valkerie and Firdose hear from Stafanie Taylor and Omaima Sohail about the race to qualify for the knockouts
Australia continue to be the team to beat following their demolition of New Zealand, so Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda turn their attention to a couple of the teams trying to challenge for semifinal spots.
West Indies allrounder and former captain Stafanie Taylor joins the pod to discuss how the team is using Lady Gaga to change their mindset.
It's not just the West Indies getting their dancing shoes on as Pakistan are aiming to make the semifinals, Omaima Sohail says that injured Diana Baig is leading the dressing room's positive atmosphere despite not being able to play.