Matches (8)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Feature

Powerplay podcast: Australia march on but who is dancing behind?

Valkerie and Firdose hear from Stafanie Taylor and Omaima Sohail about the race to qualify for the knockouts

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Annabel Sutherland celebrates with her team-mates, Australia vs New Zealand, Group A, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 8, 2024

Annabel Sutherland celebrates with her team-mates  •  ICC via Getty Images

Australia continue to be the team to beat following their demolition of New Zealand, so Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda turn their attention to a couple of the teams trying to challenge for semifinal spots.
West Indies allrounder and former captain Stafanie Taylor joins the pod to discuss how the team is using Lady Gaga to change their mindset.
It's not just the West Indies getting their dancing shoes on as Pakistan are aiming to make the semifinals, Omaima Sohail says that injured Diana Baig is leading the dressing room's positive atmosphere despite not being able to play.
Stafanie TaylorOmaima SohailSouth Africa WomenBangladesh WomenIndia WomenZimbabwe WomenIreland WomenSri Lanka WomenWest Indies WomenEngland WomenNew Zealand WomenPakistan WomenAustralia WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback