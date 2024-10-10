Matches (8)
BAN Women vs WI Women, 13th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 10, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
W
W
L
W
L
WI Women
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 87.5 SR
BAN-W7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 97.58 SR
WI-W10 M • 331 Runs • 33.1 Avg • 113.74 SR
WI-W10 M • 194 Runs • 24.25 Avg • 95.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 15.5 SR
BAN-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 18.81 SR
WI-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 11.47 SR
WI-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2078
|Match days
|10 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
