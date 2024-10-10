Matches (8)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

BAN Women vs WI Women, 13th Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Group B (N), Sharjah, October 10, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 87.5 SR
Murshida Khatun
7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 97.58 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 331 Runs • 33.1 Avg • 113.74 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 194 Runs • 24.25 Avg • 95.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rabeya Khan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 15.5 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 18.81 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 11.47 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Disha Biswas 
Allrounder
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Jahanara Alam 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Murshida Khatun 
Opening Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Shathi Rani 
Opening Batter
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sultana Khatun 
Bowler
Taj Nehar 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2078
Match days10 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Powerplay podcast: Australia march on but who is dancing behind?

Valkerie and Firdose hear from Stafanie Taylor and Omaima Sohail about the race to qualify for the knockouts

Powerplay podcast: Australia march on but who is dancing behind?

Mandhana: 'We are still better than what we have been playing'

Mandhana revealed that there's no fixed batter for the No. 3 spot, and the candidate would be chosen based on conditions and match situation

Mandhana: 'We are still better than what we have been playing'

With tournament on the line, SL's Athapaththu looks within for answers

Both SL and their most prolific batter have struggled in Sharjah; they will hope that improves in their bid to beat India in Dubai

With tournament on the line, SL's Athapaththu looks within for answers

'Situation bowling' the secret to Sadia Iqbal's rise to the top

She's had an impact in both the World Cup matches she has played so far and, for a brief while over the last week, was the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world

'Situation bowling' the secret to Sadia Iqbal's rise to the top

Schutt takes 3 for 3 as Australia push closer to a semi-final spot

New Zealand were bowled out for 88 in a chase of 149, leaving their progress in doubt

Schutt takes 3 for 3 as Australia push closer to a semi-final spot
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
SA-W21120.245
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
Full Table