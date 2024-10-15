Matches (8)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Spring Challenge (5)
New Zealand in India (1)
Live
20th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 15, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
141/7
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(4.1/20 ov, T:142) 45/0

WI Women need 97 runs in 95 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 10.80
 • Required RR: 6.12
forecasterWin Probability:WI-W 74.76%ENG-W 25.24%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

West Indies bowl with Taylor out, Capsey back for England

Zaida James and Chedean Nation were back in the XI for West Indies

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
15-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Hayley Matthews and Heather Knight at the toss, England vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 15, 2024

Hayley Matthews and Heather Knight at the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs England
Hayley Matthews, playing in her 100th T20I, asked England to bat first in a winner-takes-all (except for some unusual circumstances where both teams could advance) clash of the final group-stage match of the T20 World Cup. The team that triumphs in the match will advance to the semi-finals but England could lose by a small margin and still progress. South Africa are the other team who could go through from Group B.
England's challenge will come as much from West Indies as it will from unfamiliar conditions. This is the first match England will play in Dubai after their previous three were in Sharjah. There, they tried a three-spinner, two-seamer combination against Scotland and repeated that on a more pace-friendly track in Dubai. Lauren Bell kept her place ahead of Linsey Smith, with Nat Sciver-Brunt to lead the attack. England made one change and brought back Alice Capsey, who was ill for the Scotland game, for Sophia Dunkley, who did not get to bat in the only match she played.
West Indies did not have as much good news in terms of players who have been struggling with injuries. Their former captain Stafanie Taylor, who has been struggling with a knee injury throughout the event, was not named in the XI for this match. But young allrounder Zaida James, who took a blow to the thumb and chin in their opener against South Africa, was passed fit. Their other change saw them bring in Chedean Nation for Mandy Mangru, who debuted in the last match against Bangladesh.
England are on a 13-match winning streak against West Indies, who last beat them in 2018. Overall, England have won 19 matches out of 29 against West Indies.
England: 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sarah Glenn 10 Sophie Ecclestone, 11 Lauren Bell
West Indies 1 Hayley Matthews (capt), 2 Qiana Joseph, 3 Shemaine Campbelle, 4 Deandra Dottin, 5 Chinelle Henry, 6 Chedean Nation 7 Zaida James, 8 Ashmini Munisar, 9 Aaliyah Alleyne, 10 Afy Fletcher, 11 Karishma Ramharack
West Indies WomenEngland WomenWest IndiesEnglandENG Women vs WI WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
WI-W 74.76%
ENG-WWI-W
100%50%100%ENG-W InningsWI-W Innings

Current Over 5 • WI-W 45/0

WI-W needed 97 runs from 95 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
WI Women Innings
Player NameRB
HK Matthews
not out1811
Q Joseph
not out2714
Total45(0 wkts; 4.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W33061.716
SA-W43161.382
WI-W32141.708
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table