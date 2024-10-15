Matches (25)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

ENG Women vs WI Women, 20th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 15, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
England Women FlagEngland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
7 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 128.1 SR
ME Bouchier
7 M • 161 Runs • 26.83 Avg • 127.77 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 365 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 117.36 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 99.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 14.5 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 14.2 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 10.9 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2095
Match days15 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Radha Yadav replaces Asha Sobhana in India's XI after toss

The swap - because Asha picked up an injury while warming up - needed Australia's nod since the playing XIs had already been announced

Radha Yadav replaces Asha Sobhana in India's XI after toss

Australia clinch thriller to book yet another semi-final; India on the brink

India suffered a collapse of 6 for 31 which left them nine runs short in the end

Australia clinch thriller to book yet another semi-final; India on the brink

October 14 at the World Cup: Semi-final spot at stake as New Zealand face Pakistan

Pakistan only have an outside chance of making the semis

October 14 at the World Cup: Semi-final spot at stake as New Zealand face Pakistan

Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

Captain Alyssa Healy is still with the squad but her team is sweating on her fitness too

Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

Devine happy to have New Zealand's semi-final chances in their own hands

'I guess we're really fortunate as well that we play last in our pool. So, we know exactly where the situation will lie before we play'

Devine happy to have New Zealand's semi-final chances in their own hands
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
IND-W42240.322
NZ-W32140.282
PAK-W3122-0.488
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W33061.716
SA-W43161.382
WI-W32141.708
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table