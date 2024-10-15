Matches (25)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 20th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 15, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
L
W
W
W
WI Women
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W7 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 128.1 SR
ENG-W7 M • 161 Runs • 26.83 Avg • 127.77 SR
WI-W10 M • 365 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 117.36 SR
WI-W10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 99.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 14.5 SR
ENG-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 14.2 SR
WI-W10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 10.9 SR
WI-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2095
|Match days
|15 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
