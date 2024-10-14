October 15 at the T20 World Cup: England, WI with little room for error as semi-finals race heats up

News brief: Barring a couple of extreme scenarios, which will see both West Indies and England go through, this will be a virtual knockout game, with the winner directly advancing to the semi-finals. South Africa, with a superior NRR, have one foot in the semi-final, but aren't quite there yet, as England can still get into the next stage with a loss against West Indies, provided their margin of defeat is small enough: a one-run loss if the first innings total is between 97 and 134 or a two-run loss if they are chasing between 61 and 96; if England are batting first, they can afford to lose with one or two balls to spare only.