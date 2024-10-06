Matches (3)
7th Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PAK Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.85
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/2 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK-W 131
Pakistan opt to bat with Baig unfit; Vastrakar out with niggle for India

India lengthened their batting while Pakistan had six spin-bowling options

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
06-Oct-2024 • 42 mins ago
India in danger of a group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup?

Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs India
On a hot afternoon in Dubai, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana called it right and opted to bat against India in their Group A encounter of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Both teams made one change apiece owing to injuries. Diana Baig pulled up with what seemed like a calf injury against Sri Lanka, and was replaced by legspinner Syeda Aroob Shah. As a result, they have Sana and Aliya Riaz to rely on for seam bowling with as many as six spinners in the XI.
For India, Pooja Vastrakar had a niggle and hence, S Sajana was brought in the XI. The move slightly lengthens their batting but at the cost of a seam bowler. Sajana rose to prominence with a last-ball six for Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 opener.
The weather was 37 degrees and the fresh pitch the match was going to be played on was almost equidistant from the square boundaries - 61m and 60m either sides. The longest hit was straight down the ground, with 73m.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Asha Sobhana, 11 Renuka Singh
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (wk), 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Omaima Sohail, 5 Nida Dar, 6 Tuba Hassan, 7 Fatima Sana (capt), 8 Aliya Riaz, 9 Syeda Aroob Shah, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadiq Iqbal
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
not out1620
Gull Feroza
bowled04
Sidra Amin
bowled811
Omaima Sohail
caught36
Nida Dar
not out01
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total34(3 wkts; 7 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W2020-1.667
IND-W1010-2.900
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W11021.050
SA-W11020.773
BAN-W2112-0.125
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
