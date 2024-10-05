Fatima Sana's Pakistan look to hit India hard with improved power game

Fatima Sana , Pakistan's captain, doesn't want to her team to feel any pressure ahead of their match against India, but believes it's inevitable given the magnitude of the occasion.

Pakistan opened the tournament with a resounding win over Sri Lanka, and are riding a recent wave of success in terms of development, not just results.

For example: Pakistan posted 181 , their highest T20I total , during their recent series at home against South Africa. In that innings, they hit as many as six sixes, significantly higher than their average of one every 19 overs between the 2023 and 2024 T20 World Cups.

Mohammad Wasim , their current coach, has incorporated some best practices from the Pakistan Super League, such as the influx of data wherever available, as well as an improved focus on range-hitting that was on full view in that match against South Africa, with Sana at the center of it herself.

Six-hitting comes with a certain mindset that Sana believes is slowly being ingrained into Pakistan's batting DNA. She believes it wasn't always that way.

"If you look at the last series of South Africa, a lot of our girls have improved in power hitting," Sana said. "In the last South Africa series, our team hit six sixes in one match.

"I think the girls believe that even if the fielders are standing behind, if they hit, they can go for six. It's a good thing that all the girls are confident in this. Personally, I used to bat a lot before, but I didn't know if I could hit or not. But with that belief now it's become a lot easier."

Fatima Sana scored 30 off 20 in Pakistan's win over Sri Lanka • ICC/Getty Images

Wasim has had the support of Hanif Malik, whom he worked with at Multan Sultans, to help with the range-hitting. Sana believes that adopting different methods to try and improve - irrespective of results - is a good starting point.

"First of all, we always wanted to play attacking cricket," Sana said. "I have been watching that whichever team we played against - we've [tried to play] attacking cricket. As a bowler, I used to feel that whoever used to bowl against us, used to hit us from the first ball. I wanted our team to have batters who can punish the bowler from the first ball. We have worked a lot on this and you will see the result soon hopefully."

Sana believes the best way to bring about this change on the batting front is to lead by example herself. On Thursday, Sana's crucial 20-ball 30 provided Pakistan the late impetus they needed to apply the squeeze on Sri Lanka

Ahead of the India match, Sana was among the first in for range-hitting with the coaching staff, spending considerable time on her backswing and head position while striking the ball. These improvements come from a deep desire to be the "number one allrounder."

"I always wanted to be the number one all-rounder - because obviously bowling is a team sport, but the team wins when you are good at it all - even when you are good on the field," she said. "So that's why I was trying to prove myself always in helping the team win. So, I think that was the only challenge for me.