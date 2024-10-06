Matches (9)
IND Women vs PAK Women, 7th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 318 Runs • 53 Avg • 135.89 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 131.15 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 115.96 SR
Gull Feroza
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 111.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RP Yadav
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 13.2 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 18 SR
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 12.72 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 20.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2066
Match days6 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

New Zealand grateful for Devine intervention as plans come together in crucial contest

Ten T20I defeats in a row couldn't sway resilient team from sticking to their guns in emphatic win

Rodrigues challenges India to bounce back from shock New Zealand loss

Early setback leaves form team with ground to make up in highly competitive Group A

Fast, accurate, relentless Nonkululeko Mlaba is determined to be No. 1

After enduring a worrying dip in form, the left-arm spinner has found her way back to her best, with a little bit of help from Keshav Maharaj and Paul Adams

Injuries to Zaida James and Stafanie Taylor make bad day worse for West Indies

James was hit in the face while attempting a catch, while Taylor has soreness in her knee

Harmanpreet & Co left fuming after Amelia Kerr run-out-that-wasn't drama

Kerr wasn't given run-out because the ball was deemed dead, but questions around the incident remain

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W1010-1.550
IND-W1010-2.900
AUS-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
Full Table