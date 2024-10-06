Matches (9)
IND Women vs PAK Women, 7th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
L
L
PAK Women
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 318 Runs • 53 Avg • 135.89 SR
IND-W10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 131.15 SR
PAK-W10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 115.96 SR
PAK-W10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 111.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 13.2 SR
IND-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 18 SR
PAK-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 12.72 SR
PAK-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 20.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2066
|Match days
|6 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
