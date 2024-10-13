October 14 at the World Cup: Semi-final spot at stake as New Zealand face Pakistan

New Zealand vs Pakistan
Dubai, 6pm local time
New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (capt), Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Najiha Alvi.
Tournament form guide
: New Zealand recovered from a heavy defeat against Australia and registered an important eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka
to remain strong contenders for the semi-final. As for Pakistan, they started their campaign with a win against Sri Lanka but slumped to defeats against India and then Australia
.
News brief: Thanks to Australia's win over India, all New Zealand need to do is beat Pakistan to qualify for the semis. Their confidence will be boosted by Georgia Plimmer finding form as well as Amelia Kerr being among the runs and wickets. While the target of 116 they chased down against Sri Lanka was a modest one, it was a case of the batters bouncing back after being bundled out for 88 against Australia. They have resources to go in with six bowling options whether they persist with Fran Jonas or bring back Jess Kerr.
Pakistan will be buoyed by the return of their regular captain Fatima Sana
, who returned to the UAE after going home upon her father passing away. However, Diana Baig, one of their strike bowlers, has been ruled out with a calf injury and Najiha Alvi, who played the last game, might have to make way for Sana.
Player to watch: Rosemary Mair
, with six wickets in three games, is the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand
going into the game. She went wicketless against Sri Lanka but bowled 14 dots and conceded at only 4.25 an over. She has dismissed key batters like Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur and has been used both as a new-ball bowler and a first-change bowler. Sana was dearly missed in Pakistan's game against Australia and is key for their prospects although they only have an outside chance of qualifying for the semis. Sana has scored at a strike rate of 153 and has taken four wickets with the ball, apart from leading the team competently.