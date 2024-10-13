October 14 at the World Cup: Semi-final spot at stake as New Zealand face Pakistan

News brief: Thanks to Australia's win over India, all New Zealand need to do is beat Pakistan to qualify for the semis. Their confidence will be boosted by Georgia Plimmer finding form as well as Amelia Kerr being among the runs and wickets. While the target of 116 they chased down against Sri Lanka was a modest one, it was a case of the batters bouncing back after being bundled out for 88 against Australia. They have resources to go in with six bowling options whether they persist with Fran Jonas or bring back Jess Kerr.