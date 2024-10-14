Matches (27)
NZ Women vs PAK Women, 19th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 14, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 224 Runs • 22.4 Avg • 100.9 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 196 Runs • 21.78 Avg • 100.51 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 250 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 107.29 SR
Fatima Sana
9 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 151.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 14.6 SR
EJ Carson
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 17.33 SR
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 11.73 SR
Nashra Sandhu
10 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 32.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Leigh Kasperek 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2094
Match days14 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W33062.786
IND-W32140.576
NZ-W32140.282
PAK-W3122-0.488
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA-W43161.382
WI-W32141.708
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W3030-2.671
