NZ Women vs PAK Women, 19th Match, Group A at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 14, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
L
W
L
W
PAK Women
W
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 224 Runs • 22.4 Avg • 100.9 SR
NZ-W10 M • 196 Runs • 21.78 Avg • 100.51 SR
PAK-W10 M • 250 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 107.29 SR
PAK-W9 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 151.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 14.6 SR
NZ-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 17.33 SR
PAK-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 11.73 SR
PAK-W10 M • 7 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 32.57 SR
Squad
NZ-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2094
|Match days
|14 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
