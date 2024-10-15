Pakistan to 'move on and bring new faces' in batting unit after group-stage exit

Pakistan will seek new batting talent in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup, where they once again failed to make it out of the group stage. Their exit was confirmed after they were dismissed for 56 by New Zealand to add to a string of poor performances at the event.

"Our problem area is batting, our line-up, and I think it's about time we move forward," Mohammad Wasim, their coach, said after the last group-stage match. "We need to change the mindset of this team, especially in batting.

"We have seen glimpses of that but we haven't seen it consistently. If we talk about the next World Cup, we will have to go for fresh blood, and we will have to do some new inductions in the team. The seniors in the team have to step up. Unfortunately, the seniors have not stepped up in the crunch batting moments. So that's why I said that we need to move on and bring some new faces."

The places of former captain Nida Dar, who was replaced by Fatima Sana six weeks before the tournament, and others such as Sidra Amin and Iram Javed may be at risk. Dar batted at No. 5 in the first two matches, No. 4 in the third and No. 7 in the last game, and did not cross 30 in any of her innings. She last managed a 30-plus score 24 innings ago, against South Africa in September 2023, and has not scored a half-century since November 2022. Amin had a high score of 12 at the tournament and has one score over 30 in her last 12 T20Is, while Javed has recorded five ducks in her last ten T20I innings.

While Wasim values the experience these players bring to a team, he also wants them to contribute more. "Consistency is the key for everything, to be honest," he said. "But when you talk about consistency, then there's a limit also. There's a limit for the players also. We have changed many coaches. We have changed most of the staff. But it's about time we need to look at the player side also."

He suggested Pakistan would look at their age-group structures as a starting point for new talent, especially as they have recently had an Under-19 tournament and another is ongoing.

"If you look at this year's domestic cricket schedule, you will see that women's cricket is getting more importance than before," he said. "There are U-19 matches starting, then there will be matches for seniors and different formats. So I hope we will get talent in the future. This is not an excuse that you have no talent, so carry on with the same thing.

"When results are not coming, then you see what other options you have. It's not that we don't have talent. We are doing domestic; we will closely watch what replacements we have. Because we have time before the next event."

That next event is the ODI World Cup in India, which is exactly a year away. Pakistan have not automatically qualified, and currently sit seventh on the Women's Championship table . India, as hosts, and the top five teams, are guaranteed a spot. Since Pakistan have played all of their matches, they have no chance to advance without finishing in the top two of a six-team qualifying tournament to ensure they make a fifth successive 50-over World Cup appearance.

Bangladesh's batting was their undoing at the T20 World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka also look for batting lift

That tournament will also be on the minds of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who too depart the T20 World Cup but remain in the running for one of the six automatic ODI spots. Bangladesh are in ninth place, with six matches left to play - three each against West Indies and Ireland - and must win at least five of those matches. The importance of that was not lost on their captain Nigar Sultana , who turned her attention to it as soon as their T20 World Cup campaign was over.

"We want to play the ODI World Cup without qualifying, that's why we need some points. So our eyes are on that right now," she said after their defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

Like Pakistan, Bangladesh's batting was their undoing at this tournament, where they won their opener against Scotland, but could not get more than 106 against any of England, West Indies or South Africa. While Sultana celebrated the lone victory, she was critical of their lack of intent in run-scoring.

"We've been waiting for a win for the last ten years, and we got that. But as a batting unit, we learnt a lot of things," she said. "We should be more positive, and what happened is that we were behind sometimes in the middle overs. Our thought process was not working. Sometimes we went away from our thought processes, so this is what we need to work on."

Sri Lanka seemed over-reliant on their captain Chamari Athapaththu • Getty Images

Similarly, Sri Lanka also identified their batting as a weak spot after they were held to under 100 in their first three matches, and then made only 115 against New Zealand in their last match. Sri Lanka lost all four games, which made it the first time they have not got a win in a T20 World Cup, and their defeats stung all the more because of the expectation with which they entered the tournament: over the last 18 months, Sri Lanka have beaten England and South Africa in series away from home, won the Asia Cup, and cruised through the World Cup qualifiers.

"Everybody expected us to be not the top dog but [rather] the top underdog, so to speak, as the team which would beat the best teams. I think the expectations got to the team," Rumesh Ratnayake , their coach said after their loss to New Zealand.

He blamed "poor cricket in all three departments" for their underperformance, but was also repeatedly asked about their batting over-reliance on captain Chamari Athapaththu . Ratnayake acknowledged that she is key to Sri Lanka but also pointed to other important performances, such as Harshita Samarawickrama's 69* in the Asia Cup final, and believes there will be more players to come.

"The pathways are sort of sorted out back home and those things are happening," he said.

Sri Lanka's increased focus on development through their school and age-groups structures is welcome news after they were graded "amateur" by the global player association FICA's (now known as WCA) 2022 Women's Global Employment Report, released ahead of last year's T20 World Cup. Their domestic programmes were described as "underfunded", and that "developing a depth of talent and progression up the rankings remains a significant challenge". But in a short space of time, that has changed.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were categorised as "fledgling professional", with the hope that a women's PSL and more investment into the game in Bangladesh, respectively, would aid growth in these nations. The former has not yet happened, and Bangladesh has since been through civil unrest which resulted in the ongoing T20 World Cup being moved out of their country while the economy took a hit. Ultimately, the lack of structural and financial support may only explain why these countries have performed poorly at the tournament.