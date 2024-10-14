Matches (21)
Spring Challenge (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Live
19th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), October 14, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext

NZ Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 3.00
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ-W 124
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

New Zealand bat as they look for semi-final sealing win

Pakistan need to restrict New Zealand under 101 and chase it down in 10.4 overs to progress

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
14-Oct-2024 • 12 mins ago
Sophie Devine gives New Zealand a pep talk, Australia vs New Zealand, Group A, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 8, 2024

A win for New Zealand will be enough to make the semi-final  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs Pakistan
Sophie Devine called it right at the toss in Dubai and New Zealand chose to bat against Pakistan in their last league match of the Women's T20 World Cup. A win would be enough for New Zealand to qualify for the semi-final at the expense of India, who will be nervously watching and wanting Pakistan to chase their target after 10.4 overs, assuming it is 101 runs or under, in order to make the knockouts for the fourth successive time.
Pakistan were bolstered by the return of regular captain Fatima Sana, and she replaced legspinning allrounder Tuba Hassan in the XI. That gives them three seam-bowling options with Aliya Riaz and Iram Javed also in the mix. The last time they played against New Zealand, Pakistan defeated them for the first time in a bilateral T20I series - a 2-1 return in New Zealand in December 2023.
Against a right-hand heavy Pakistan line-up, New Zealand brought in left-arm spinner Fran Jonas for offspinner Leigh Kasperek, who played against Sri Lanka with a fair few left-handers in. Devine wanted to once again post a tall total when the surface will be better for batting saying, "if anything, this surface might deteriorate as the night goes on."
The game was being played on the same strip on which New Zealand played India. One square boundary (63m) is significantly longer that the other (53m) with the cover pocket being the longest hit at 74m.
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Lea Tahuhu, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Fran Jonas
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (wk), 2 Sidra Amin, 3 Sadaf Shamas, 4 Nida Dar, 5 Omaima Sohail, 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Iram Javed, 8 Fatima Sana (capt), 9 Syeda Aroob Shah, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Iqbal
Fatima SanaFran JonasPakistan WomenNew Zealand WomenPakistanNew ZealandNZ Women vs PAK Women

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
Win Probability
PAK-W 62.13%
NZ-WPAK-W
100%50%100%NZ-W InningsPAK-W Innings

Current Over 2 • NZ-W 4/0

Live Forecast: NZ-W 125
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
NZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
not out46
GE Plimmer
not out02
Total4(0 wkts; 1.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
IND-W42240.322
NZ-W32140.282
PAK-W3122-0.488
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W33061.716
SA-W43161.382
WI-W32141.708
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table