New Zealand bat as they look for semi-final sealing win

Pakistan were bolstered by the return of regular captain Fatima Sana , and she replaced legspinning allrounder Tuba Hassan in the XI. That gives them three seam-bowling options with Aliya Riaz and Iram Javed also in the mix. The last time they played against New Zealand, Pakistan defeated them for the first time in a bilateral T20I series - a 2-1 return in New Zealand in December 2023