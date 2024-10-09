Matches (7)
11th Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), October 09, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
SA Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 8.42
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 50/1 (10.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA-W 174
Report

South Africa opt to bat in Dubai heat; both teams unchanged

The decision was mainly to save their bowlers from the afternoon heat

Andrew Fidel Fernando
09-Oct-2024 • 57 mins ago
Laura Wolvaardt won the toss as South Africa elected to bat, Scotland vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 9, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt flipped the coin and it landed in her favour  •  ICC/Getty Images

South Africa chose to bat against Scotland in the afternoon heat of Dubai, partly to save their bowlers having to operate in temperatures of greater than 30 degrees Celsius. Chasing teams have also generally fared better on the UAE tracks.
Both teams are coming off losses - South Africa having been defeated by England on Monday, and Scotland having been trounced by West Indies on Sunday. Nevertheless both teams are unchanged.
Where South Africa have two points on the board, having beaten West Indies in the tournament opener, Scotland are still looking for their first win.
Scotland: 1 Saskia Horley, 2 Sarah Bryce (wk), 3 Kathryn Bryce (capt), 4 Alisa Lister, 5 Priyanaz Chatterji, 6 Lorna Jack-Brown, 7 Darcey Carter, 8 Katherine Fraser, 9 Rachel Slater, 10 Abtaha Maqsood, 11 Olivia Bell
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Marizanne Kapp, 4 Anneke Bosch, 5 Sune Luus, 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Annerie Dercksen, 9 Sinolo Jafta (wk), 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khaka
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SA-W 85.71%
SA-WSCO-W
100%50%100%SA-W InningsSCO-W Innings

Current Over 14 • SA-W 118/2

Live Forecast: SA-W 172
Powered by Smart Stats
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
caught4027
T Brits
not out4333
A Bosch
caught1113
M Kapp
not out2011
Extras(w 4)
Total118(2 wkts; 13.6 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
SA-W21120.245
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
Full Table