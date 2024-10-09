South Africa opt to bat in Dubai heat; both teams unchanged

South Africa chose to bat against Scotland in the afternoon heat of Dubai, partly to save their bowlers having to operate in temperatures of greater than 30 degrees Celsius. Chasing teams have also generally fared better on the UAE tracks.

Both teams are coming off losses - South Africa having been defeated by England on Monday, and Scotland having been trounced by West Indies on Sunday. Nevertheless both teams are unchanged.

Where South Africa have two points on the board, having beaten West Indies in the tournament opener, Scotland are still looking for their first win.

Scotland: 1 Saskia Horley, 2 Sarah Bryce (wk), 3 Kathryn Bryce (capt), 4 Alisa Lister, 5 Priyanaz Chatterji, 6 Lorna Jack-Brown, 7 Darcey Carter, 8 Katherine Fraser, 9 Rachel Slater, 10 Abtaha Maqsood, 11 Olivia Bell