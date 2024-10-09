South Africa mean business, and they have the acumen for it

South Africa have stomped one foot into the women's T20 World Cup semi-finals with their crushing victory over Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday.

Needing a net run-rate boost to leapfrog West Indies into second place, South Africa went one better - for now - with their 80-run win after bowling Scotland out for 86 taking their NRR to 1.527 . That's ahead of an undefeated England, who beat South Africa on Monday and have a game in hand. South Africa have one more group game, against Bangladesh on Saturday.

South Africa signalled their intentions through openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits , the batting stars of their ten-wicket victory over West Indies in their first match, and then Marizanne Kapp . All three posted quick scores in the 40s to take their side to the highest total of the tournament so far, 166 for 5.

Their bowling performance, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba 's 3 for 12, made this as brutal a dismantling of a side as it can get.

Wolvaardt's charge down the pitch to muscle Olivia Bell down the ground for six in the fourth over was evidence enough as she and Brits thundered their way to 60 without loss, the best powerplay of the tournament so far.

"It's always tricky games, games like today, but we knew we had to be at our best," Kapp said after the game. "That has been the message throughout this tournament, that powerplay, to try and be a bit more attacking. Today I think our openers started us off brilliantly."

Brits' merciless heave over long-on off Katherine Fraser in the ninth over strengthened South Africa's case and Kapp went about picking off six boundaries en route a 24-ball 43.

But Nadine de Klerk 's fierce bellow of "come on!" as she pinged the top of Priyanaz Chatterji 's middle stump to reduce Scotland to five down for just 39 runs said it all: South Africa meant business.

They held their catches - some soft, some difficult, like Sune Luus ' graceful dive to her left to catch Lorna Jack-Brown off her own bowling - and didn't let up.

"Looking to the lead-up to this World Cup, she's not been at her best, and she knows that. Then she gets to the World Cup and somehow finds her best. So it's good signs for us" Marizanne Kapp on Nonkululeko Mlaba

De Klerk's celebration for her second wicket was more controlled, but the dismissal no less spectacular, Mlaba launching herself forward at short third to grasp Abtahah Maqsood's leading edge and grinning broadly as she lifted her head from the turf, the match won.

Mlaba had set up the victory over West Indies with a career-best 4 for 29 and she now threatens Kapp's nine wickets in the previous T20 World Cup as leading wicket-taker for South Africa at a single edition of the tournament. Mlaba has eight wickets so far - equal to the retired Shabnim Ismail in 2023 - at an average of 7.87 and economy rate of 5.25.

It follows a difficult time between World Cups for Mlaba, who during that time had only taken 14 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 38.40.

"Looking to the lead-up to this World Cup, she's not been at her best, and she knows that. Then she gets to the World Cup and somehow finds her best," Kapp said. "So it's good signs for us. Hopefully she can continue like that for the next couple of games. But very proud of her to turn things around so quickly."

Scotland want fixtures against higher-ranked teams

Scotland's batting card made for sorry reading with only two players reaching double-figures and no one passing Fraser's 14.

While Chatterji remained upbeat, saying Scotland continued to learn from the experiences, having gone through qualifying to get here, she also highlighted the need for those opportunities to come outside of major tournaments.

"It's tough but we're a resilient group and that's part of cricket, it's part of high-performance sport," Chatterji said. "The best teams go away and they learn and they move forward and you take what you can. But for sure, it's disappointing to lose and it's always disappointing to lose and a heavy defeat like that isn't much fun, but I thought they played very well.

Katherine Fraser top-scored in the chase for Scotland with 14 • ICC/Getty Images

"The main thing is we want to play these teams more often. I think South Africa is the highest-ranked team we've ever played, so it would be awesome to get some fixtures lined up against the higher-ranked teams and if we can get these back-to-back fixtures, we'll learn and develop a lot and progress for sure."

Scotland are still a semi-professional team and when comparing their set-up to those of South Africa and Australia, whose resources blow South Africa's out of the water, the disparity is stark.

"There's quite a few gaps," Chatterji said. "It's pretty hard being an Associate country and I guess it's a double-whammy being an Associate and a women's team. That being said, if you look at the overall budgets between the different countries it's very, very different especially comparing between Associate and Full-Member nations, so we do what we can.