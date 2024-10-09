Matches (7)
SCO Women vs SA Women, 11th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), October 09, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SCO Women
L
W
W
L
L
SA Women
W
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W7 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 106.5 SR
SCO-W8 M • 139 Runs • 27.8 Avg • 119.82 SR
SA-W9 M • 313 Runs • 39.13 Avg • 122.74 SR
SA-W10 M • 302 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 107.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 12 SR
SCO-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 13.8 SR
SA-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 16.5 SR
SA-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 12.85 SR
Squad
SCO-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2074
|Match days
|9 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
