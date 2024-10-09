Matches (7)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

SCO Women vs SA Women, 11th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), October 09, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SCO-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
SCO-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KE Bryce
7 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 106.5 SR
A Lister
8 M • 139 Runs • 27.8 Avg • 119.82 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 313 Runs • 39.13 Avg • 122.74 SR
T Brits
10 M • 302 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 107.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RE Slater
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 12 SR
KE Bryce
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 13.8 SR
N Mlaba
7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 16.5 SR
TS Sekhukhune
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 12.85 SR
Squad
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2074
Match days9 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Senior pros put on a Sharjah show to extend England's unbeaten start

Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt-Hodge turn in the command performances to order

Senior pros put on a Sharjah show to extend England's unbeaten start

Questions around Kapp's batting position, spin efficacy rear head after South Africa's loss to England

Bosch, promoted to No. 3, struggled with her strike-rate in challenging batting conditions while the spinners couldn't exert control

Questions around Kapp's batting position, spin efficacy rear head after South Africa's loss to England

The World Cup Gaze - Isabella raring to leave a mark

New Zealand wicketkeeper opens up on her cricketing journey and the desire to play long enough to push Bates and Devine's record World Cup appearances

The World Cup Gaze - Isabella raring to leave a mark

Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone lead England to classy victory

They chased down a tricky target of 125 on a slow pitch in Sharjah with ease in the end

Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone lead England to classy victory

India need to get out of second gear, now

A big loss to New Zealand and a narrow win over Pakistan have left India's World Cup campaign needing a major overhaul in terms of approach

India need to get out of second gear, now
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W21120.555
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
SA-W21120.245
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
Full Table