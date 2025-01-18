Matches (14)
AUS-WMN U19 vs SCO-WMN U19, 1st Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group D, Bangi, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Australia Women Under-19s FlagAustralia Women Under-19s
Scotland Women Under-19s FlagScotland Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KM Pelle
9 M • 152 Runs • 19 Avg • 110.14 SR
LK Hamilton
9 M • 127 Runs • 25.4 Avg • 119.81 SR
EGE Walsingham
6 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 100.96 SR
NM Sheikh
6 M • 29 Runs • 9.67 Avg • 42.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ME Clark
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 10.33 SR
LK Hamilton
9 M • 7 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 20.57 SR
NM Sheikh
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 22.8 SR
MG Maceira
4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 10.8 SR
Squad
Match details
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Instant answers to T20 questions
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
Full Table