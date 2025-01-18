Matches (14)
AUS-WMN U19 vs SCO-WMN U19, 1st Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group D, Bangi, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-WMN U19
L
L
L
W
L
SCO-WMN U19
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUW199 M • 152 Runs • 19 Avg • 110.14 SR
AUW199 M • 127 Runs • 25.4 Avg • 119.81 SR
SCW196 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 100.96 SR
SCW196 M • 29 Runs • 9.67 Avg • 42.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUW198 M • 15 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 10.33 SR
AUW199 M • 7 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 20.57 SR
SCW195 M • 5 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 22.8 SR
SCW194 M • 5 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 10.8 SR
Squad
AUW19
SCW19
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
Match details
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
